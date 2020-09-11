OSSIPEE — A onetime store clerk who was sent to prison for stealing nearly $7,000 from Cumberland Farms is seeking to be released on bail while his appeal is pending.
Michael Kukuruza, 42, of Conway was accused of taking $6,850 from the Conway Village Cumberland Farms’ safe during the early morning hours of April 26, 2017, while working as a cashier.
The prosecution sought to prove Kukuruza was guilty of a Class A felony by stealing more than $1,500. Last year, Kukuruza represented himself in court and successfully argued his first trial into a hung jury on Nov. 29, 2018.
Last year, Kukurza, again representing himself, was not so lucky for his second trial last Dec. 12.
Carroll County Superior Court Judge Amy Ignatius sentenced Kukuruza on Jan. 3 to two to four years in the state penitentiary.
He also was ordered to pay $6,850.80 in restitution to Cumberland Farms.
Now, Kukuruza has a appeal before the New Hampshire Supreme Court where he is now represented by Chief Appellate Defender Christopher Johnson.
"The court erred in refusing to dismiss the case after the state missed a deadline for declaring whether it intended to retry Kukuruza after a first trial ended in a hung jury," states Kukuruza's appeal brief argument summary.
"The court had good reason to dismiss the case on Kukuruza’s motion," he continued. "Though it charged a felony, the case did not involve a serious crime of violence, such as could justify overlooking an unexplained and unjustified delay in announcing an intention to re-prosecute.
"Moreover, in its motion, the state advanced no reason why it required more than three months to announce a decision on re-prosecution. During that period, Kukuruza could only be left to wonder and worry about the state’s intentions," Johnson wrote.
On Feb. 11 2019, the court set a March 3 deadline for the the county attorney's office to make a decision and notify the court. However, that date came and went without a notice from the prosecution, which instead filed March 15, 2019.
Kukuruza was before Ignatius on Aug. 24 asking if he could be released on bail while his appeal is pending.
The hearing was conducted by Webex (electronically). Kukuruza , who is being held at the state prison in Berlin, represented himself during the hearing.
He pointed out that he was allowed to remain free between the time he was convicted to a week after he was sentenced. Then for the prior three years, he was on bail and never had a violation.
He said he should be given bail based on not being a flight risk or danger.
"I was no danger to the community. I was no danger as a flight risk," said Kukuruza. "Your honor, you said on Dec.13 that you would caution me to make sure I came back but you had no doubt I would be because I had never not shown up."
He said if Ignatius didn't grant bail, his defender would ask it of the state Supreme Court. He is seeking to be released on home confinement.
Assistant County Attorney Keith Blair clarified that Kukuruza was not granted bail for the week after his conviction. Instead, he was given a delayed report date to prison.
In Blair's opening statements at the second trial that when the crimes were committed, Kukuruza was a new employee working his first solo shift without supervision at the Conway convenience store.
Using security footage, Blair took the jury through a scenario showing that at around 4:15 a.m., Kukuruza notices the safe is unlocked and a short time later, “stretches with a pretext” of trying to hide the fact that he’s scanning the ceiling for cameras. Then he approaches the safe.
Kukuruza then “rummages around” three times in the manager’s section of the safe, making motions indicating he is stuffing something in his pants and walks out of the area. He locks the safe at the end of his shift to make his crime less obvious, Blair said.
Kukuruza said that the jury saw video from only part of the time in question and that the only money shown in the video adds up to $400 not over $1,501 which the prosecution had to prove was stolen to earn a guilty verdict on the charge.
“What you know is that he went into that safe multiple times; each time he goes in, he’s bending over and putting something in his pants and then covering it up with his shirt and then he’s walking out,” said Blair.
“He’s got the money in his pants, ladies and gentlemen.”
Ignatius said she recalled that she gave Kukurza a week to prepare for incarceration and start the appeal process.
Blair said the Supreme Court is obligated to take Kukuruza's appeal without regard to its merit. "The appeal has to be not taken merely for delay and must be found to be not frivolous."
He said the standard is that there would need to be an error serious enough that the case could be reversed.
However, Ignatius said the Supreme Court decided that a defendant no longer has to convince the presiding Supreme Court judge that he or she made a mistake.
"The test has changed," said Ignatius. "And it's now a question of whether in addition to questions of dangerousness or risk of flight, also questions of whether the appeal itself raises issues that are frivolous or not frivolous."
She praised Kukuruza on how he has conducted himself.
"I have admired how you have appeared when you need to appear, and then been very attentive to what you need to do in court, very respectful in court," said Ignatius. "None of that has ever been an issue."
Addressing Ignatius' point, Kukuruza said that frivolousness is only one factor of several she most consider.
Ignatius said she would produce a written order in the near future. As of Friday afternoon, Ignatius has not ruled on the bail request.
