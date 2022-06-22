CONWAY — The Conway Planning Board has a busy meeting set for Thursday, which will include site-plan and subdivision review of the sprawling Continuum Health Inc. Ridegline project in Redstone.
The project first came before the board for conceptual review on Aug. 9, 2018, according to Shawn Bergeron of Bergeron Technical Services of Conway.
He agreed with Town Engineer Paul DegiAngeli’s assertion that it will be the largest project to ever come before the planning board.
“Settlers Green came in over a period of years and not as one application — so I am pretty sure this is the largest project ever considered by the Conway Planning Board,” said Bergeron this week.
“Pending approvals, I am sure Mike Black, project manager for Continuum, would like to break ground this fall. It will be a multi-year buildout, with work commencing first at the two condominium buildings at the top of the to-be built Pine Hill Way (off Eagles Way), with the soil from that area to be relocated to be used on other parts of the project," Bergeron said.
Continuum Health Inc. of Lewiston, Maine, is the entity behind Ridgeline Community. According to the company’s website its mission since 1999 has been to create "a senior living environment with teams of compassionate professionals who are dedicated to enhancing the physical and emotional well being of all residents and their families.”
Joe Hogan, president of Continuum, said Wednesday they are looking forward to the start of the review.
"It has been many years in the making. We are thankful for the support and interest we have received from town officials, local businesses and the community in general as we have continued to develop our plans for Ridgeline Community," said Hogan.
Bayard Kennett, president of the Kennett Co., said the company is selling the land to Continuum, based on it receiving all approvals.
“It is under agreement, and one of the conditions of sale are it receives all approvals from the planning board and the state," Kennett said Wednesday. "It’s certainly a project of scope and some variety — I can say the engineers and the planning professionals all have done the review work with a very fine-toothed comb."
He said he is pleased the project addresses local needs of the senior population, noting, "It’s creating medical treatment facilities for the seniors in the valley and from outside the valley as well — that's much needed."
In May of last year, Continuum, assisted by Bergeron, submitted project plans for the Ridgeline Community which will be located on an 83-acre parcel north of Kennett High School.
Ridgeline's main 75-acre campus will include a 106-unit assisted living facility. Continuum will also offer 31 1,600-square-foot, age 55+ cottages; 146 non-age-restricted condos; a 28,000-square-foot medical office building; and a 6,000-square-foot children’s daycare facility.
A proposed biomass power plant on May 31 received a $1 million federal grant, thanks to the collaborative efforts of New Hampshire’s congressional delegation.
Consulatnt Charles Niebling said the plant — including the boiler plant, distribution and building heat exchange — would cost about $5 million.,
Niebling said the plant would also provide a market for low-grade wood in the region to the tune of 3,000-3,500 tons a year.
For a computer rendering of the scope of the project, go to ridgelinecommunity.com.
In other business at tonight's meeting, the proposed Hilton Garden Inn on the vacant site across from the Comfort Inn will come before the board.
At 44.89-foot tall, it meets Conway zoning’s structure height regulation in the Highway Commercial District, which limits structure height to 55 feet and building height to 45 feet.
The application is signed by Dipak Patel of Jivan, LLC.
Jivan also is involved with other lodging properties in North Conway including the Quality Inn in North Conway, according to Earle Wason of Wason Hospitality Associates of Portsmouth.
