CONWAY — As this early spring has already shown, we in the Mount Washington Valley can expect to see a lot of bulldozers, backhoes and excavators this commercial construction season because it shaping up to be one of the busiest in recent memory.
That’s despite supply chain issues, inflation, high gas prices and the impacts of the Russian attack on Ukraine on the stock market and supplies.
Add in the lack of affordable housing and a correlating shortage of employees (because there is no place for them to live), and the boom is somewhat surprising — but more on that later.
“We’re so busy now, we’ve had to say no to a few (developer) clients. And we’re in the design phase — so that tells me that contractors are in for a busy season next season as well,” said Josh McAllister, a principal with HEB Engineers of North Conway and Bridgton, Maine.
His outlook was shared by Kate Richardson of Shawn Bergeron Technical Services of Conway, which is working on several projects, including Continuum Health Inc.’s Ridgeline Project in Redstone; Kevin Drew, vice president of building construction for L.A. Drew Inc. of Intervale; and Jeff Burke of Gordon T. Burke & Sons of North Conway.
Richardson noted that with so many projects, businesses are multitasking.
“Continuum is the biggest project we have now, but we are also helping out with the former McGrath’s, which is being converted from a restaurant to seven apartments — Vale Apartments — by Joy Tarbell and Ed Minyard, with the work being done by L.A. Drew,” she said.
“We are also working with Stan Szetela on the former Wooden Soldier in Glen. And, we’re working on permitting for several other projects, including with Eliza Grant and Kit Hickey on their Bluebird housing projects, and a lot of private residential projects as well as the Tuckerman Brewing Co. expansion on Hobbs Street in Conway,” said Richardson.
Like McAllister, labor is always an issue for Bergeron and other consultants as well as contractors.
Added Drew, whose family business has been around for 55 years, “We do have to now factor the labor situation into our work scope. Whereas we used to do nine or 10 projects at a time, now we have to work on six or seven and string them out over a longer period of time,” he said.
When told commercial Realtor Bayard Kennett of RE/MAX Presidential said he was surprised by how busy the commercial construction scene in the valley is, given supply chain issues, Drew conceded that the combination of that with inflationary price increases is causing some customers to cool their jets somewhat.
“I believe it’s busy now because it’s a carryover from last year,” Drew said.
“Looking ahead, we are starting to see some hesitation by some people about whether they want to go forward as inflation is driving up prices and interest rates are going up.”
In addition to the Vale Apartments, Drew said his crews are working on transforming the former Conway Village branch of TD Bank into the new home of Eastern Slope Dental and doing the site work at the former Junge’s Motel project.
Jackie White, administrative assistant to the Conway Planning Department, provided data on commercial and residential valuation and building permits issued as of the end of March for both 2021 and this year.
Last year, 20 commercial permits were issued with a valuation of $5,568,662. This year, 23 commercial permits were pulled with a valuation of $1,817,220.
But she cautioned that this year’s figures do not yet include Market Basket, or the new hotel-bank-restaurant complex at the former Junge’s Motel or the new Fairbank Base Lodge at Cranmore.
Projects over the past year for HEB have included getting conditional site-plan approval in January for the controversial Viewpoint North Conway LLC hotel from the Conway Planning Board and doing engineering work on the Junge’s hotel site now being graded by L.A. Drew.
The yet-to-be-built hotel to be located on the site of the now closed Intervale Motel was originally proposed to be four stories with 105 rooms but was scaled back to 98 rooms and three stories.
The project also includes a 75-seat restaurant and rooftop lounge that would be open to the public. Previous iterations of the plan had it open only to hotel guests. “We expect that (Viewpoint) project to start construction in fall and to extend into next year,” McAllister told the Sun.
Concerns over building height from that project led the Conway Planning Board to propose new building height limitations that were passed overwhelmingly by voters in annual town meeting voting this past Tuesday.
McAllister was also involved with engineering for the project now underway at the Junge’s Motel at 1858 White Mountain Highway, where excavation crews have been at work grading the 5.3-acre site.
The project includes a 22,808-square-foot, three-story, 114-room hotel, plus a 5,800-square-foot 110 Grill restaurant and a 2,500-square-foot bank. The property is owned by 20TEN Investments DVS Family LLC of Conway, one of whose principals is Ashok Patel of Jamsan Management, who owns the Fox Ridge Resort and also developed the nearby Home2 Suites by Hilton on the site of the former Fandangle’s Restaurant on the southern end of the North Conway strip that opened in October 2021.
“That will be a phased project, with the 100 Grill coming sooner rather than later, followed by the hotel and then the bank,” said McAllister.
McAllister was also involved with the master plan for the $60 million redevelopment of Cranmore Mountain Resort, one of the more visible projects now taking place in the valley.
Approved by the Cranmore Planning Board in July 2020, the 88-room, four-story hotel is to be completed by late fall 2022 and will be operated as a Fairfield Inn and Suites, a brand operated by Marriott. It will be run by Lafrance Hospitality Associates, also owners of the Residence Inn by Marriott of North Conway. General contractor is Opechee Construction of Belmont.
Cranmore’s redevelopment also includes the Fairbank Lodge, going up at the site of the old base lodge. Groundbreaking was held March 16, with razing of the old lodge initiated this past Monday.
Named for Cranmore owners Brian and Tyler Fairbank, who along with Joe O’Donnell purchased the resort in 2010, the new lodge will include 30,000 square feet of day lodge facility space, along with 15 residential condominiums.
Atlantic Construction Group of Groton, Mass. — the contractor that completed Building 2 of Kearsarge Brook Condominiums at Cranmore and most recently the new Artist Falls Lodge — is the general contractor for the new base lodge and condominium project.
Arguably the most visible project taking place this season is the building of the community-supported, 2.9-mile paved North Conway Rec Path going from Cranmore south alongside the North-South Road to Hemlock Lane just north of Walmart.
Clearing for the MWV Trails Association’s long-awaited $3.5 million recreational path began March 1 with work completed by Tommy Fadden of Fadden Chipping & Logging of Conway March 11. Since then, crews from general contractor A.J. Coleman & Son of Albany — who submitted a low bid of $2.6 million for construction — have been making fast progress on the section alongside of Puddin Pond and the North-South Road.
Chris Meier, president of the MWV Trails Association, said this section could be completed as soon as November 2022, though the contract with Coleman gives them until June of 2023.
Much of the path follows the corridor of the now discarded state Route 16 bypass. Meier said the project still needs to raise about $350,000.
The other long-awaited project for many is the 69,845-square-foot Market Basket at Settlers Green in North Conway. Conditionally approved by the Conway Planning Board in 2018, the project has been involved in numerous suits filed by Bellevue Properties, owners of the abutting North Conway Grand Hotel. General contractor is Gordon T. Burke & Sons Inc. of North Conway, the same company that built the adjacent Settlers Streetside.
“We hope to open Market Basket sometime in the first quarter of next year (2023),” Settlers Green principal Robert Barsamian told the Sun this week.
As conditions for the project, Settlers is to build a third roundabout on the North-South Road to serve as the new connector to Common Court and is also paying for the redevelopment of Barnes Road. The plan is to shift McMillan Lane further east so that where it stands now will be part of the Market Basket parking lot while the new McMillan Lane will go from partway up Barnes Road and south behind the new Market Basket to connect with Common Court.
Concerning the third roundabout schedule, Barsamian said, “The roundabout has to built before Market Basket opens. So it could be this fall for that work but there are still a lot of unknowns being worked on (between Settlers and the town) so it could be as late as the first quarter of next year.”
That third roundabout is also a determinant when a 19,028-square-foot conditionally approved Tractor Supply Store is built to the north of Pet Supply and Michaels.
Developer Matt Darling of NERP holding and Acquisition Co., LLC of West Hartford, Conn., had wanted to have a curb-cut on the North-South Road, but the Conway Planning Board on the advice of Town Engineer Paul DegliAngeli pushed for the connection to the third roundabout with Hemlock Lane as a backup for access.
According to Town Planning Director Jamel Torres, who was hired n October as a replacement to longtime director Tom Irving, who retired in May after 23 years, “We don’t know yet when Tractor Supply will start construction — it could be later this construction season or next but they are pretty eager to get going but they need under their town approval to tie in with the third roundabout.”
In other planned commercial projects, the planning board on March 24 conditionally approved plans to redevelop the former Friendly’s property at 3465 White Mountain Highway in North Conway, as well as plans to build a new TD Bank at the corner of Eastman Road and White Mountain Highway, both in North Conway.
Asked by the Sun this week about the timing for the Friendly’s site project, developer Chris Needham of Gaspee Real Estate Partners of East Greenwich, Conn. — also owners of the abutting Airport Square shopping complex that houses the recently opened Five Guys, Bootleggers and O’Reilly Auto Parts — said, “We are working on final permits with the town as we speak. The plan is to begin site work in early May and hope to be complete by early 2023.”
Plans for the former Friendly’s property call for demolishing the former restaurant and constructing a 2,400-square-foot Meredith Village Savings Bank, a 5,450-square-foot Evviva Trattoria Italian restaurant and a yet-to-be rented 5,148-square-foot retail building.
As for the redevelopment of T.D. Bank’s Mountain Valley Mall branch, the plan conditionally approved 5-2 with a waiver to not adhere to New England architectural styles calls for razing the existing 2,305-square-foot building and replacing it with a new 2,873-square-foot TD Bank that will feature a mountain lodge-inspired design, similar to the nearby REI and L.L. Bean stores at Settlers Crossing, with a three-lane drive-thru (replacing the current two bays) and 31 parking spaces.
The access will also be improved by moving the entrance/exit further east, away from the busy Route 16/Eastman Road intersection.
Another commercial project that was approved Feb. 24 by the Conway Planning Board is a plan by brothers Curtis and Noah Coleman of A.J. Coleman & Son to create a five-bay Valley Springs Car Wash just north of the town’s Davis Park tennis courts and just south of Rockingham Electric off of Route 16.
The brothers were represented by Dan Lucchetti of HEB Engineers, who explained that the state Department of Transportation wants the Route 16 center turn lane to be extended south from the Conway Shurfine Plaza and Northeast Credit Union.
The board is also reviewing a proposal by Leszek and Ewa Gielata to build a two-story, 68-seat restaurant at the site of the former Brennan’s Pizz in Redstone, to be run as a bistro. In other restaurant news, the closed Scarecrow Pub in Intervale has also been sold to Blue Sky Properties LLC of Amherst.
HEB’s McAllister also was involved with getting approval from the planning board in October for a 7,774-square-foot office building on Technology Lane in Conway for the Redstone Group LLC of North Conway.
Still to come before this board some time this summer is the planned Continuum Health, Inc. Ridegline project east of Eagles Way and south of Eastman Road (U.S. Route 32) in Redstone.
Torres, DegliAngeli and Planning Assistant Holly Whitelaw have devoted countless hours, working with Continuum representaitves on the project, said by DegliAngeli to be the”biggest project he has worked on in his years at town hall.”
In May of last year, Continuum submitted project plans for the Ridgeline Community which will be located on an 83-acre parcel adjacent to (north of) Kennett High School.
The main 75-acre campus will include a 106-unit assisted living facility which will provide progressive levels of care. Elsewhere throughout the site Continuum will also offer 31 1,600-square-foot, age 55+ cottages; 146 non-age-restricted condos; a 28,000-square-foot medical office building; and a children’s daycare facility.
Just recently, Charlie Neibling, one of the many consultants involved with this project, made a presentation to Conway selectman regarding a proposed wood chip-powered energy plant for the Ridgeline Community. At that time, selectmen gave general support with the condition that the project still needs to come before the planning board.
Bringing workforce housing is the goal of many. Avesta Housing Development Corp. project engineer Patric Hess of Portland told the Sun this week that he is working on obtaining financing and that construction on the conditionally-approved 40-unit first project of family/workforce housing ought to start later this spring, with 30 affordable apartments and 10 market rate apartments.
“We anticipate occupancy to begin in late summer 2023,” said Hess, noting that Avesta also anticipates preparing for the start of construction in late summer on the 26-unit former Snow School of Fryeburg project for senior rental housing.
In addition to the aforementioned Vale Apartments at the former McGrath’s being developed by Joy Tarbell and Ed Minyard, other housing projects include ones from Eliza Grant and Kit Hickey of the non-profit Bluebird Project LLC. It is working on two projects to increase affordable housing stock: one at the 1850-built Bunker building at 109 Pine St. in North Conway, which they have purchased; and a plan to buy cottages at the Spruce Moose Lodge & Cottages at the top of Seavey Street in North Conway.
Then there’s Settlers Green’s Barsamian, who made the news in March with his proposal for 102 housing units behind T.J. Maxx and 32 rental townhouses at the end of Barnes Road.
Barsamian told the Sun this week that he is still exploring his options of whether to seek a waiver for density or a special exception under the town’s zoning ordinance for affordable housing. He is scheduled to return before the Conway Zoning Board of Adjustment on April 20.
Meanwhile, Conway voters on Tuesday approved by a margin of 939-228 Article 6, a cluster housing proposal developed by the Conway Planning Board to allow the board to grant a conditional-use permit for cluster compact housing developments — which members hope will help increase local housing stock.
Finally, at the former Glen Ellis Campground, now Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Resort, a new 50,000-square-foot Water Zone is set to open, complete with swimming pools, kiddie slides, water blasters and a 750-gallon hydrostorm dump bucket.
So, from dump trucks to dump buckets, the valley remains an attractive zone for developers. Stay tuned!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.