CONWAY — The North Conway Community Center has offered up its restrooms for public facilities — but only if the town agrees to fund the cost of cleaning them.
The lack of bathrooms came to a head last summer as the town was deluged with tourists, and stringent cleaning requirements due to the pandemic caused facilities such as at the New England Ski Museum to shut down.
Town Manager Tom Holmes Tuesday briefed the selectmen about the bathroom proposal during his town manager's report.
"The North Conway Community Center contacted me today, asking if there would be any desire for if they would open their bathrooms to the public (and) would the town pay to clean them?" said Holmes, adding the center's board was to discuss the matter Wednesday night.
Carrie Burkett, executive director of the community center, told the Sun on Wednesday she would keep the paper posted.
"Hoping to make something work!" she said.
Meanwhile, Holmes said that the town has filed a request for earmark funding for bathrooms through U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen's office. He said each U.S. senator was given authorization to disburse millions of dollars. He said the town also sought to apply through U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas' office but was not awarded any money.
Holmes added he and Selectman Mary Carey Seavey also are pursuing a state grant with assistance from Executive Councilor Joe Kenney's office.
Holmes went on to say the town is getting $500,000 in American Rescue Plan funds in June and another $500,000 in June of 2022. Selectmen received a copy of the guidelines for spending the money, and Holmes asked selectmen to read them before the next meeting, scheduled for June 8.
"I don't like it's the same situation as last year," said Holmes. "There doesn't appear to be any pre-approval for any projects. You have to take your risks and then hope they reimburse you."
The $500,000 payments have to be put to COVID-19 related uses.
"For instance, one of the things that popped out at me was when they got the tourism, they said, you can use the money to offset a loss in tourist dollars. Well, that's not our situation," said Holmes. "We have to spend money to take to deal with the impact of over-tourism."
Earlier this month, Holmes said a proposed deal in which the town would have a lease for bathrooms at Norcross Place at Schouler Park is "off the table."
Port-a-potties became a temporary solution, but selectmen have balked at the idea of making them permanent fixtures.
To help offset the cost of public restrooms, the board voted last month to charge parking fees of $20 per day at three popular outdoor recreation spots.
