Bill Lord 122722

Carroll County Communications District Planning Committee member Bill Lord urges the Madison selectmen to place a warrant article asking voters to join the communications district. (DAYMOND STEER PHOTO)

MADISON — Carroll County towns such as Conway and Madison will be asking their voters at their annual meetings next spring whether they want to join a communications district that is designed to help the municipalities bring faster internet to the county and negotiate with service providers.

Bill Lord and Mary Cronin, Carroll County Communications District Planning Committee’s Madison representatives, presented a draft warrant article to Madison selectmen at their meeting on Tuesday.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.