Carroll County Communications District Planning Committee member Bill Lord urges the Madison selectmen to place a warrant article asking voters to join the communications district. (DAYMOND STEER PHOTO)
MADISON — Carroll County towns such as Conway and Madison will be asking their voters at their annual meetings next spring whether they want to join a communications district that is designed to help the municipalities bring faster internet to the county and negotiate with service providers.
Bill Lord and Mary Cronin, Carroll County Communications District Planning Committee’s Madison representatives, presented a draft warrant article to Madison selectmen at their meeting on Tuesday.
Consultant Matt Plache, who also happens to be a Carroll County commissioner, had previously presented the same to other towns like Conway and Tamworth.
Lord, a former Madison selectman, explained that New Hampshire received $120 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to expand broadband with fiber optic internet.
The communications district planning committee includes representatives from most Carroll County towns.
There are 19 towns and unincorporated places in Carroll County.
Committee chair Diane Jarecki told the Sun in an email she could provide the number of towns placing articles on the warrant after a series of public hearings has been completed.
“The first rule that we set for this group, should there be a district, is that they would not have the authority to levy bonds on towns to raise any public money,” Lord said.
Having the communications district would give small towns more power to negotiate with providers, Lord said, “instead of just one town to attempt to say, ‘Hey, Fidium, why don’t you provide fiber-optic service for our town?’”
Lord said studies show that at least 300 of Madison’s 2,000 residences don’t have high-speed internet and that was particularly problematic during the pandemic when, for instance, children needed to do schoolwork via the internet.
Lord said: “Literally, we had kids sitting in cars outside Madison library so that they can attach to the Wi-Fi system there so they could do homework. That’s a little bit crazy, in my opinion.”
Lord asked the selectmen to place an article on the March town warrant to ask voters if they wish to join the communications district.
By doing so, Madison would be in a better position to negotiate for faster internet so that people could have the bandwidth to work from home, access educational websites and watch services like Hulu or shows like “Yellowstone” without their TVs freezing.
Cronin added that the district could also apply for grants.
She said there are grants that would cover 75 percent of a fiber project and the other 25 percent would be paid for by the service companies. She said, for example, covering Madison, Eaton and Freedom would probably be a “big job” for a service provider.
“Madison is not a big enough chunk for them to pay that 25 percent,” said Cronin. “But if they were going to get all those other customers and sign them up for fiber, they’d be willing to do that with a districtwide thing.”
Madison selectmen voted 3-0 to put the article on the warrant.
Conway agreed to place the warrant article at their meeting on Dec. 13. Fidium has been stringing fiber lines in Conway already.
