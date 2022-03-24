CONWAY — What should we do with our current schools? That will be one of the first questions the Conway School Board’s newly reactivated ad-hoc facilities use committee members will ponder when they are scheduled to meet in the Professional Development Center at the SAU 9 Office on Thursday, March 31, from 3:30-4:30 p.m.
School board members Joe Mosca, Jessica Whitelaw and Michelle Capozzoli (Joe Lentini is an alternate) have agreed to serve on the committee, which will also include budget committee members Frank Jost and Bill Marvel, along with Superintendent Kevin Richard, Assistant Superintendent Kadie Wilson and SAU 9 Director of Administrative Services Jim Hill and two principals — Aimee Frechette of Pine Tree Elementary School in Center Conway and Rick Biche of Kennett Middle School.
“There have been school board conversations regarding school configurations beginning in 2006 and iterations of committee work took place in 2009, 2012, 2013, 2015 and most recently in 2016,” Richard shared Tuesday by email.
Richard said the panel will be charged with answering the question: “If an elementary school is closed, what would K-8 education in Conway look like?”
The committee’s objectives: “to collect, organize, analyze and evaluate agreed-upon data to determine the efficacy of keeping three elementary schools and one middle school with the current structure, configuration and facilities. The committee will develop options for educational delivery in Conway for grades K-8 with the reduction of one facility. Determine which school would be closed if the decision to close a facility is made.”
Board member Randy Davison believes with declining student enrollments, the board needs to make some difficult decisions. “We’ve had two committees already that have gone through this exercise; the work is already done,” he said. “We just have to have four members on the school board that need to step up and say it’s time.”
Conway’s schools include John H. Fuller Elementary, built in 1957, with an enrollment of 167, down from 180 a year ago;. Conway Elementary, also built in 1957, with 202 students, down from 223 in 202; and Pine Tree School, built in 1990, with an enrollment of 234, down from 263 in 2020. All three had their heating and ventilation systems updated within the past few years.
Conway El and John Fuller need windows replaced, but the bid price for the work came in at over $1 million. The board decided to hold off until the ad-hoc committee completes its task.
Davison had this advice: “Don’t spend 100 years going over information that’s already been done,” he said. “All of the enrollment information is there, everything’s there.”
Lentini said: “We need to go through numbers carefully. This is not a simple decision. This isn’t just, ‘Oh, we need to do this.’ We need to have a rationale and look at. It was not that many years ago that we were given projections that our school enrollment was going to be increasing.”
He added: “We’re in a pandemic right now. And what numbers are going to be two years from now are going to be difficult. So all of that needs to be taken into account as we move forward and look at what do we have. What do we need? How do we reconfigure if we want to make that decision?”
Also on the table is the possible reconfiguration of Kennett Middle School, perhaps adding the sixth grade to the current seventh-eighth-grade setup.
Members of the budget committee last month wondered if there was still space to accommodate the sixth grade since Conway Parks and Recreation relocated to the middle school.
“There is room to accept at least Conway’s sixth-grade population into that space,” Richard said.
“It would require maybe some minor renovations and turning some rooms and maybe some access egress to the places, but it wouldn’t be a major renovation,” he said.
Davison would like to see a 6-8 middle school. “We have two grades at the middle school, one year in one year out,” he said at the board’s Feb. 14 meeting. “Your feet probably don’t even hit the pavement and you don’t even know the building and you’re gone.
Of reconfiguring, he said, “educationally, it’s sound and brings consistency and continuity. It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to figure out that we have a building that’s not being utilized.
Davison added: “We have three elementary schools that are costing this community a lot. If the community wants to support three elementary schools, have at it, but the fact is, having two grades within one building one year in and one year out, doesn’t make a whole lot of sense, educationally.”
