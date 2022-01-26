COLUMBIA — A Colebrook man was killed Monday in a head-on collision on Route 3 in Columbia, a town located a few miles south of Colebrook.
State police said Dennis Hyde, 68, of Colebrook was operating a 2014 Toyota Tundra pickup truck north on Route 3 when the vehicle crossed the center line and collided with a 2006 Chevrolet Trailblazer SUV that was traveling south shortly after 3:30 p.m.
The Trailblazer was operated by Danielle Remillard, 20, of Salisbury.
Hyde was given medical attention but was declared dead at the scene.
Remillard was transported to Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital in Colebrook with serious injuries and then was airlifted to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon for further treatment.
State police said the collision is still under investigation but speed and alcohol did not appear to be factors in the crash.
New Hampshire State Police Troop F was assisted at the scene by members of the Colebrook Fire Department, the Colebrook Police Department, 45th Parallel Emergency Medical Services and the state Department of Transportation.
Anyone with information about the collision is asked to contact Trooper Tyler Brennan at (603) 271-1170 or tyler.j.brennan@dos.nh.gov.
