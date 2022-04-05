CONWAY — On Thursday at 7 p.m., the town of Conway, in partnership with the Mount Washington Valley Housing Coalition, will host an educational forum at the North Conway Community Center on the proposed cluster housing ordinance that is to be acted on by voters when they go to the polls for annual town meeting April 12.
“Many of the communities in the Mount Washington Valley are working hard to combat the housing shortage we’re seeing.” said Harrison Kanzler, executive director of the MWV Housing Coalition.
“This ordinance and event to educate the public show that Conway is taking this seriously, they’re getting creative with their developer incentives and they want the community to understand how it will work.”
The cluster housing ordinance was originally proposed by former Conway Planning Board member Earl Sires IV, and was taken up by Vice Chair Ailie Byers upon Sires departure.
Last November, the town, with the aid of the housing coalition, applied for a grant from the New Hampshire Housing Finance Authority to cover the cost of technical assistance to write the ordinance, as well as a public event to educate residents on the proposed ordinance and a mailer to highlight important facts about housing in New Hampshire.
“The whole state is facing a serious problem,” said Kanzler, “but the tourist destinations are feeling it on a different level. The state is experiencing a low vacancy rate for long-term rentals right now at 0.9 percent, and the valley’s vacancy rate right now is estimated to be 0 percent.”
He said those numbers are staggeringly low compared to the “balanced market” figures for renting at a 5 percent vacancy rate. Even a typical landlord friendly market is considered to be 3 percent.
“One of the biggest issues is our supply. The town realizes we need to get some new units made, but wants to ensure they fit with our rural character and are being utilized to house locals, this ordinance is designed to do just that.” Kanzler said.
The event will feature a read-through and explanation of the ordinance, a highlight of a few lots in town where this ordinance could be used, as well as some designs of what could be built on the lots should the ordinance pass.
“It’s important to note that none of these are actually proposed developments,” Kanzler said. “They are examples of what could be so people can actually see what they would be voting for.”
After the presentation a Q&A session will be held with a panel of professionals who worked on this project for the town. They will include Jamel Torres, planning director for the town, and Byers of the planning board. Joining them will be Kate Richardson, project manager for Bergeron Technical Services; Christopher Doktor, architect with Olsen+Lewis; Christopher Lee, owner/developer of Backyard ADUs; and Kanzler.
The ordinance language is provided below.
195-7 Cluster Housing. In order to encourage the development of affordable primary residences and enhance residential housing choices in Conway, the planningboard may grant a conditional use permit for compact cluster housing developments, provided that: All dwelling units shall be in single-family detached structures or duplexes and shall not include manufactured or mobile homes. All dwelling units shall be served by municipal water and sewerage.
All dwelling units shall have a floor area of not less than 400 square feet nor greater than 1,200 square feet. All dwelling units shall be used for long-term residency and as primary residences, and short-term transient occupancy of any dwelling unit is prohibited. Legal documents shall be reviewed and approved by the planning board with lease terms of no less than 180 days.
The minimum lot size shall be a quarter-acre for the first unit and 5,000 square feet for each additional dwelling unit on a lot. The minimum frontage for any lot shall be 50 feet. The conditional use permit shall not be combined with any other conditional use permit or special exception, including but not limited to the special exceptions for accessory dwelling units.
