CONWAY — In a dramatic change to the local landscape, clearing by the Garland Lumber Co. of Center Conway for the Kennett Co. began on the roughly 8-acre corner lot at the intersection of Eagles Way and Route 302 Tuesday as the first step in the start of construction for the expansive, multifaceted Ridgeline Community project.

Bayard Kennett, president of the Kennett Co., said Wednesday: “We still own the land. It will be transferred to Continuum once they get their final approval, which is for a curb cut from the state Department of Transportation, which has been slow in coming.

