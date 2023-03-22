Felled trees lie on land along Eagles Way in Conway that will be developed into the 83-acre Ridgeline Community by Continuum Health Services LLC, as seen on Tuesday. Looking north, Walmart can be seen in the distance. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
Trees clear-cut by the Kennett Co. for the Continuum Ridgeline project lie on the ground near Eagles Way in Conway on Tuesday. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
CONWAY — In a dramatic change to the local landscape, clearing by the Garland Lumber Co. of Center Conway for the Kennett Co. began on the roughly 8-acre corner lot at the intersection of Eagles Way and Route 302 Tuesday as the first step in the start of construction for the expansive, multifaceted Ridgeline Community project.
Bayard Kennett, president of the Kennett Co., said Wednesday: “We still own the land. It will be transferred to Continuum once they get their final approval, which is for a curb cut from the state Department of Transportation, which has been slow in coming.
“Because the DOT permit for the curb cut is still outstanding, I cannot give an exact date for the start of the project, but I would be very disappointed if we weren’t in the ground by late spring or early summer (of this year),” Kennett said.
Kennett said the area cleared this week will be the more commercial part of the large project, noting that the tract along Route 302 across from Walmart will be the site of a bank and potentially a restaurant.
Planning for the Continuum North Conway Ridgeline Community project dates back to 2004 and received Conway Planning Board approval on July 28, 2022. Ridgeline’s main 75-acre campus will include a 106-unit assisted living facility, offering progressive levels of care.
Town officials say Ridgeline is the biggest project to come before the board since the first phase of Settlers Green in the 1980s.
Kennett said project general manager Mike Black’s plan is to build the market-value condominiums first, using fill from that part of the project for the road layout.
Last November, the Sun reported that Continuum at North Conway LLC had been awarded a $3 million affordable housing grant as part of the state’s InvestNH program.
The Ridgeline Community project aims to construct 44 single-story, detached modular cottages known as “First Step Housing.” Fifteen of these one-bedroom, 600-square-foot homes are to be offered for rent to people who earn 80 percent or less of the area median income. Of the remaining units, 29 will be offered at market rate.
“We are so grateful to InvestNH for their support for our First Step Housing project. From the very start, we wanted to include workforce housing in our Ridgeline Community plans. This grant will help make this reality,” stated Joe Hogan, president of Continuum at North Conway, LLC, the Lewiston, Maine-based company creating the new community.
Hogan, a licensed nursing home administrator, told the Sun in 2021: “Our research showed that many Mount Washington Valley residents found they needed to move away when they were ready to downsize or when they needed some assistance with activities such as meals and house cleaning. Our development will provide a new option unlike anything else in the region.”
Carroll County has the oldest median population in New Hampshire. But despite the aging demographics, the region lacks medical services and senior living options.
According to Continuum’s website, its mission since 1999 has been to create “a senior living environment with teams of compassionate professionals who are dedicated to enhancing the physical and emotional well being of all residents and their families.”
Also planned to be built as part of the Ridgeline Community is a biomass power plant to provide electric power. That part of the plan will be reviewed separately.
Consultant Charles Niebling in spring 2022 told the Sun that the plant — including the boiler plant, distribution and building heat exchange — would cost about $5 million.
