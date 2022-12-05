Brandon Mitchell

Brandon Mitchell, 21, of Jackson faces a charge of murder in the shooting death of Esmae Doucette. (CARROLL COUNTY JAIL PHOTO)

JACKSON — A 23-year-old Jackson woman died of her injuries Dec. 2 after allegedly being shot in the head by a 21-year-old Jackson man, who apparently moved there from Portsmouth.

Jackson police responded at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 30 to a report of a gunshot injury at the Dana Place Apartments on Route 16 north of Jackson Village.

