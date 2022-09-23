gene

Former state Rep. Gene Chandler (R-Bartlett) is seen on a visit to Conway Elementary in 2018. On Friday, he confirmed he will run for one of two open seats in District 2. (JAMIE GEMMITI PHOTO)

BARTLETT — “I’m officially in.”

With those three words, Gene Chandler (R-Bartlett) announced Friday morning he is seeking one of the two seats to represent Carroll County District 2 (Albany Bartlett, Chatham, Hale's Location, Hart's Location, Jackson and Sandwich).

