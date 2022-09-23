With those three words, Gene Chandler (R-Bartlett) announced Friday morning he is seeking one of the two seats to represent Carroll County District 2 (Albany Bartlett, Chatham, Hale's Location, Hart's Location, Jackson and Sandwich).
The move comes on the heels of a write-in campaign — unbeknownst to him — in the Sept. 13 primary election that garnered 52 signatures for Chandler in Bartlett.
At the time, there were no Republican challengers to Democrats Anita Burroughs and Chris McAleer in the Nov. 8 general.
McAleer previously represented the District 7 floterial, while Burroughs was the District 1 rep until redistricting occurred last spring. She beat Chandler in 2018 in a district that covered Bartlett, Hart’s Location and Jackson, 1,281-1,074 in her first foray into state politics. Burroughs is now seeking a third two-year term.
According to the Secretary of State’s Office, if a position on a ballot is empty and a citizen of that town or district receives 35 write-in votes or more, they are eligible to get on the ballot.
“I sent my paperwork down and paid my $2 (to get on the ballot),” Chandler said Friday. “It’s official. We’re underway.”
Meanwhile, the Republican Party on Thursday filled another spot on the ballot for District 2, naming Daniel Bacon of Chatham as a candidate.
In 2016, Bacon ran unsuccessfully for state representative in what was District 2 when it covered Chatham. Conway, Hale’s Location and Eaton.
Bacon is a retired Army veteran who was injured in Iraq in 2004.
Chandler — a two-time New Hampshire Speaker of the House with 37 years' experience as a state representative — said he made his mind up to run Thursday night after talking with his family.
“They were all OK with it,” he said. “Most were enthusiastic. A lot of people urged me to run. I think people should have a choice on the ballot, and now they have a choice in District 2.”
He added: “I’m not running against anyone. I’m just running for myself.”
In 2018, Democrats rode a blue wave to victory and took control of the House and Senate. After redistricting that took place last spring, District 2 is considered a Democrat-leaning district, which Chandler acknowledged.
“I think the odds are still stacked against me; nonetheless, I’m going to give it a try,” he said. “I don’t know if people are hankering for a change or not, but I’m an option.”
Asked if Concord and politics have changed in four years, Chandler was quick to respond.
“Oh, yes,” he said. “If there was a reason not to do it (run), that was one of them. I think I’ve always been pretty level-headed. I don’t have all of the answers, and I won’t be able to change everything along, but I can bring some common sense to Concord.”
Chandler added: “I think I still have something to offer to the local community and the North Country. I like to think I always did represent them well."
