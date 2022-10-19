CONWAY — At its first annual meeting since the retirement in August of longtime former executive director Janice Crawford, more than 200 members of the Mt. Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce turned out for a newly formatted annual meeting, held not as a dinner but as a cocktail reception with hors d’oeuvres at the Grand Summit Hotel at Attitash on Tuesday evening.

Also in attendance were Executive Councilor Joe Kenney (R-Wakefield); state Sen. Jeb Bradley (R-Wolfeboro) and wife, Karen; and Conway selectmen John Colbath and Mary Seavey.

