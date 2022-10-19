From left: Dr. Marianne Jackson shows off her Steve Eastman Award at the Mt. Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce annual meeting at the Attitash Grand Summit on Tuesday night. With her are (back) Sarah Eastman, Jackson's daughter Suzanne Anderson nd Emily Eastman, Steve and Sarah's daughter. (MARGARET McKENZIE PHOTO)
Mt. Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Michelle Cruz (right) addresses the gathering Tuesday night for the chamber’s annual meeting and awards night at the Grand Summit Hotel at Attitash in Bartlett. (TERRY LEAVITT PHOTO)
Gemini Signs' Jonathan Goodwin accepts the Entrepreneur of the Year award at the Mt. Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce's annual meeting Tuesday at the Attitash Grand Summit. (TERRY LEAVITT PHOTO)
Lloyd Jones and Lisa Dufault were presented with medals after being named White Mountains Treasures at the annual chamber meeting Tuesday. (DENIS DUFAULT PHOTO)
CONWAY — At its first annual meeting since the retirement in August of longtime former executive director Janice Crawford, more than 200 members of the Mt. Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce turned out for a newly formatted annual meeting, held not as a dinner but as a cocktail reception with hors d’oeuvres at the Grand Summit Hotel at Attitash on Tuesday evening.
Also in attendance were Executive Councilor Joe Kenney (R-Wakefield); state Sen. Jeb Bradley (R-Wolfeboro) and wife, Karen; and Conway selectmen John Colbath and Mary Seavey.
“I think it was a good new format. It allowed for a lot of networking versus having everyone sit at tables, but tables were set up for award winners and guests at the front of the room. I thought it was really great was to see so many young professionals in attendance,” said new chamber executive director Michelle Cruz.
Following a brief business meeting, emcee Rob Clark introduced Sarah Eastman and daughter Emily Eastman, who presented this year’s Steve Eastman Community Service Award to Dr. Marianne Jackson of Madison, a retired gynecologist who is a past board member and now executive director of the Gibson Center for Senior Services in North Conway.
A mother of two, she has been active in local women’s athletics, senior initiatives and energy conservation with the Tin Mountain Conservation Green Team.
Emily Eastman congratulated Jackson for her community involvement, as did her mother, Sarah Eastman of Kearsarge, who noted, “In her work before the Gibson Center and now, the common thread is that she is always helping people in our community — all ages, economic levels and abilities.”
Jackson, who was accompanied by daughter Suzanne Anderson, thanked the community for its support, noting that when she moved away for a spell to North Carolina, what drew her back was the way everyone here is interconnected, and that makes networking with key residents easy to get things done.
She applauded the attendance of young professionals in attendance, saluting former director Crawford in her role of engaging the valley’s young in the Young Professionals Valley Leadership program.
“I think we need to welcome and encourage their participation, serving on boards and supporting their endeavors,” said Jackson.
She was followed by Memorial Hospital President Art Mathisen, who presented this year’s White Mountains Treasures Awards to photographer Lisa DuFault of Valley Promotions of Bartlett and The Conway Daily Sun’s Lloyd Jones, sports/education/political editor for 30 years.
DuFault thanked the community for its support of her organization, which promotes non-profits by publicizing their activities both in her Valley Vision “Charity Chatter” television show on Channel 3 and in her newsletter.
Next up was Jones, who quipped, “I knew I wanted to do something sports-related when I grew up. Becoming a team owner seemed unlikely, so I took the next path and have never regretted it.”
He credited the late Steve Eastman for hiring him as a sports scribe for the Mountain Ear in the mid-1980s after college. And he thanked Sun co-founder/publisher Mark Guerringue for creating a job for him after he left the Reporter.
He also thanked his wife, Lynn, for understanding what the job entails and for sharing his love of sports, and then said, “I’m lucky to live in this community with people who are willing to share their stories with me or take the time to explain something I just don’t quite get. Thank you to all the people who played a part in my being here tonight.”
To go along with their awards, the Sun presented DuFault and Jones with treasure chests full of gift certificates and other goodies, with friends penning their well-wishes on the top of the chests.
Next, Cheese Louise’s Bryce Harrison, James Gaudreault and Ian Lubkin were awarded the “Entrepreneurs of the Year” and Jonathan Goodwin of Gemini Sign and Design of Conway was awarded “Employer of the Year.”
In his remarks, Goodwin praised his longtime dedicated employees Ben Colbath and Donna Deblois Hill, noting any employer is “as good as the people who surround you.”
After the meeting, Goodwin told the Sun, “You are as good as the people you hire and I am very fortunate to have Donna and Ben. We are all involved in the community and all believe in giving back,” said Goodwin, who was joined by Hill and Colbath along with wife Dr. Kimberly Goodwin of Memorial Hospital’s ER at the event.
The awards reception and annual meeting was sponsored by many businesses, with the Chalmers Insurance Group serving as presenting sponsor.
