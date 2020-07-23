Census workers plan Push Week event at transfer station
CONWAY — Carroll County has the lowest percentage of completed Census reports of any county in the state, and now Census workers will be showing up at the transfer station in a bid to boost compliance.
Meanwhile, the U.S Census is trying to spur friendly competition between New Hampshire counties during “Push Week.”
The census is important for several reasons. It helps determine how $675 billion dollars, for things like roads and schools, is distributed to the states based on population and demographics, helps the states with legislative districting and distributing seats in the U.S. House of Representatives. This year will be the first year that people may respond to the census online or by phone.
This year, between March 12 and 20, the Census sent out a mailing telling people they could reply online.
People who didn’t respond were given four reminders and a paper questionnaire mid-March and late April.
During his town manager’s report Tuesday, Tom Holmes told selectmen about the poor response rate from the town of Conway.
“The statewide average is 60 and in Conway 30-something percent. The Census is having a real hard time getting compliance with the Conway area residents,” said Holmes. “They have asked me if they can set up in town hall parking lot and First Bridge and Conway Lake. And I’m like, ‘You’re not gonna see a lot of locals at First Bridge and Conway Lake this time of year. I suggest you go to the transfer station where virtually everybody goes in and out, it’s going to be a local and more bang for your buck.’”
Holmes asked the selectmen for permission to have Census workers set up a table and tent by the exit of the transfer station. Holmes also suggested that the Census talk to the Conway Public Library and some local businesses, such as the grocery stores.
The Census workers will be at Conway Transfer Station 755 East Conway Road on Aug. 1 from 7 a.m-3 p.m. and again the next day from 8 a.m.-noon.
The Census will also be at Tamworth Farmer’s Market Saturday (July 25), 9 a.m.-1 p.m.; at the Wolfeboro Public Library on July 30, 12:30-4:30 p.m.; and the Berlin Market Place on July 31, 1-6 p.m., and Aug. 1, 8 a.m.-noon.
“Counties and major cities will compete in a regional challenge to determine who can push a greater self-response rate during Census Push Week, July 27-Aug. 2,” said a press release from the U.S. Census. “The primary goal of Push Week is to increase 2020 Census self-response rates via local activities, parades, social messaging campaigns, and Census Mobile Questionnaire Assistance events prior to the Aug. 11 start of Census Non-Response Follow-Up operations.”
Nicole McKenzie a senior partnership specialist with the U.S. Census explains after Aug. 11 Census takers will go door-to-door.
At the transfer station there will be a tent and or table outside.
The Census taker will be able to take information. Generally it takes less than 10 minutes to complete the Census.
According to a press release from the U.S. Census dated July 22, Carroll County has the lowest response rate New Hampshire’s 10 counties with a response rate of 35 percent. Meanwhile, Hillsborough County has a response rate of 70.2 percent.
“Winners will be determined by the response rate increase over the entire week,” said the U.S. Census. “That means Carroll County, at just 35.0 percent, has a chance to win the week if its communities provide a strong push!”
Seasonal homeowners are encouraged to fill out the form and if they don’t live at their seasonal residence for much of the year, they should indicate that zeropeople live there most of the time. Short-term rental owners should do the same.
Census takers have to comply with strict confidently laws and information gathered cannot be shared.
McKenzie said the national average 62.3 percent and the state average 62.3 percent. Every day at 3 p.m., the numbers are updated. She said Carroll County has a lot potential to get lots of responses to win the challenge.
Final Census Push Week results will be delivered on Tuesday, Aug. 4. Residents may still self-respond to the 2020 Census at any point prior to the Oct. 31 deadline.
“If you win, your town or county gets bragging rights,” said McKenzie.
For more information go to 2020census.gov or call (844) 330-2020.
