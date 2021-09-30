FRYEBURG, Maine — The filing period for candidates to run for a Water District Trustee position has opened.
A special election will be held Nov. 2 for an open seat created in August when longtime board member Greg Huang-Dale stepped down after moving out of Fryeburg.
The term of service will be for the remainder of Huang-Dale's term through spring of 2023.
Residents in the Fryeburg Water District who are registered Fryeburg voters can request hard copies of the nomination papers and instructions at Spice & Grain, 17 Portland St, Fryeburg, ME 04037 beginning Sept. 18, 2021 or request digital copies of nomination papers and instructions at fryeburgwaterdistrict@gmail.com.
In order to have your name on the ballot nomination papers with at least 25 signatures of confirmed Fryeburg registered voters who are residents of the Fryeburg Water District must be submitted/returned by or before Friday Oct. 8. Absentee ballots will be available on Tuesday Oct. 12.
The election will be held at the David and Doris Hastings Community Center, in conjunction with other elections that day. Nov. 2 is also a town and state referendum day.
The town will be asking residents if they will allow for licensed establishments to serve liquor or Sundays, a practice that has been ongoing for years but never formally approved.
The following questions will be asked by the state:
• Citizen Initiative: Do you want to ban the construction of high-impact electric transmission lines in the Upper Kennebec Region and to require the Legislature to approve all other such projects anywhere in Maine, both retroactively to 2020, and to require the Legislature, retroactively to 2014, to approve by a two-thirds vote such projects using public land?
• Bond Issue: Do you favor a $100,000,000 bond issue to build or improve roads, bridges, railroads, airports, transit facilities and ports and make other transportation investments, to be used to leverage an estimated $253,000,000 in federal and other funds?
• Constitutional Amendment: Do you favor amending the Constitution of Maine to declare that all individuals have a natural, inherent and unalienable right to grow, raise, harvest, produce and consume the food of their own choosing for their own nourishment, sustenance, bodily health and well-being?
Huang-Dale, who is an English as a Second Language teacher at Fryeburg Academy, served a sabbatical year in Taiwan starting last October, and when they returned, the family found they had nowhere to live in town. They ended up moving into his mother in-law's farmhouse in Sweden, Maine.
Huang-Dale had been on the water district's board of trustees since 2014 and spent several years as its chairman.
