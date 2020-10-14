In District 7 (floterial), Chris McAleer (D-Jackson) and former state representative Norman Tregenza (R-Bartlett) are facing off for the seat being vacated by state Rep. Ed Butler (D-Hart’s Location), who chose not to run for again. District 7 covers Albany, Bartlett, Chatham, Conway, Eaton, Freedom, Hale’s Location, Hart’s Location, Jackson, Madison and Tamworth. The election is Nov. 3. The essays below answer questions posed by the League of Women Voters regarding: 1) a clean energy policy; 2) the Fiscal Committee’s decision not to accept a federal charter school grant; 2) adding a broad-based state tax to increase revenues; 4) protecting and not infringing on gun ownership rights; and 5) getting a family leave bill passed. — Daymond Steer
Chris McAleer
There is much the state can do to keep the theme of "clean energy" awareness in the public eye. Promoting energy-efficient new construction, insulation of existing structures and charging stations for electric cars are just a few things the state can promote through public service announcements and publications that outline the potential cost savings involved.
As strange as it seems, the Fiscal Committee was correct in refusing to accept this apparent "free money." That is because there is no such thing as a free lunch. This money only covered start-up costs. Ongoing funding would result in taking from existing school budgets and/or increased property taxes or more likely both. There are meetings going on as we speak to try and address the state’s involvement in contributing to educational funding. Perhaps there will be some clearer understanding from these meetings as to how we can fund traditional education and still go forward with alternative education choices as these options are needed as well.
This is not the time to bring on any additional tax burdens to the people and businesses of New Hampshire. There is broad-based antipathy in New Hampshire to both an income and a sales tax. However, it should also be understood that the N.H. Advantage also has a flip side. You might call this the N.H. Disadvantage. This is where, in many instances, the property tax disproportionately burdens some of our less wealthy taxpayers in towns with lower property values. These taxpayers can end up paying a rate that is three to four times higher than that of a taxpayer in a town with high property values.
I feel strongly in the Second Amendment allowing gun ownership. This is a constitutional right that will not be taken away. However, how does one define "infringement"? Is keeping guns from convicted felons with a history of violence "infringement"? How about a person with mental illness that has expressed interest in harming themselves or others? Does the state have an interest in protecting all citizens? I think so. Without some sort of background check on those purchasing a gun is an "infringement" on all other citizens whether a gun owner or not.
It is time for the governor to pass a family leave bill. Gov. Chris Sununu has focused on the cost, not the benefit. The proposed cost is quite small compared to the huge benefit such a program could have on families in dire need due to a prolonged illness, death or any other of many situations that could befall our workers and their family. Governor, please step to the plate.
Norman Tregenza
Counting legislative work and cab driving I have actually worked in nine of the 10 towns in District 7 (Hart's Location being the exception). There is no greater honor than to represent one's fellow citizens in our Legislature. Constituent service is the most important service a legislator can provide.
So it was a great disservice to the 10 towns — Albany, Bartlett, Chatham, Conway, Eaton, Freedom, Hale's and Hart's Locations, Jackson, Madison and Tamworth — when the recent Legislature rejected (including two legislators who are "mentoring" my only opponent) about $43 million for N.H. charter schools. This was money that N.H. paid to the federal government that the N.H. Legislature refused to take back. School choice and quality education are vital.
The New Hampshire Advantage has been weakened. I will oppose any income tax, sales tax, capital gains tax, iPhone tax, gasoline tax, auto fee registration increase, canoe tax, kayak tax, skiing tax, lift ticket tax or any other tax on recreation. (Almost all of these taxes were supported by one of my opponent's two "mentors" he cited during the Gibson Center Zoom forum). States that have adopted an income tax to defray education expenses have achieved higher tax burdens for all citizens.
The right to self-defense is a fundamental, basic human right. If someone enters your premises or dwelling and threatens the safety of you, your spouse or children, you have the right to use a gun to protect yourself and your family. This right is defined in the Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. There is no question that this right should be upheld.
Clean energy is always improving and developing. Solar panels such as those on The Conway Daily Sun, the Badger Realty building and Pizza Barn in Osspiee are great examples, and I actually consult for a company that installs panels.
I am local, a Navy veteran and have been in and out of the Mount Washington Valley lifelong. And my surviving parent continues to live in this district as well. Should the great citizens of this valley choose me for their rep, I will always be happy to help them with their question or issue.
I reiterate my willingness to debate in any town, inside or outside, with mask on or off — his choice of moderator(s) and locations.
