CONWAY — The issue of balancing historic preservation against property rights has popped up again.
This time, it centers around an early settler's house located on a 2.8-acre parcel at 414 Mill St. in Center Conway at the foot of Conway Lake.
The parcel contains five cottages built in the 1930s that are to be razed — alongside the Capt. Timothy Walker house, built in 1765 and believed to be perhaps the oldest house in Conway.
The oldest part of the house was built in 1765 by Capt. Walker, who in 1763 under a Maine grant from Col. Joseph Frye of Fryeburg constructed a dam and erected a sawmill and grist mill at the outlet of Walker’s Pond — what later became Conway Lake.
After lightning struck the house in 1876, repairs were made, including raising the roof and adding an ell. Former owners Brad Twombly and wife Kathy Andrews Twombly, who rented the cottages for Filip and Wirling last summer, note that the old timbers in the cellar are unpeeled swamp ash and that the boards used for the underflooring were sawed on an “up-and-down” saw, the earliest type of saw used.
According to Conway's assessing department, local hotelier Jan Filip and partner Emily Wirling paid $800,000 for the property in 2020 and are allowing family of the former owners to live in the house.
They plan to take down the cottages, one at a time, and replace them with two-story structures using the same building footprint for use as rentals, notes Filip.
Of concern to ppreservationists is that the demolition permit application filed with the town states they want "to demo existing five cottages and one house with intent to rebuild."
But unlike the fate that befell other historical properties here in recent years, there is hope the house could be preserved, according to Filip.
“As far as historical value and preservation goes concerning the house, we would love to do our part,” he told the Sun.
"Emily filled out the demo permit to cover everything — she also wanted to cut down all the trees, but they didn't allow that," he said.
"What I am saying is we will be doing this project one cottage at a time and that the house will be the last thing on the list and that we will evaluate at that time. Between now and then, if someone wants to talk, we are open to that," Filip said.
As a longtime member of the local community and a native, he said while he's not making any promises, he understands the historic preservation issue.
“It all comes down to mathematics. The cost of rewiring; the old plumbing and old water lines … what it takes to turn it around; whether it’s viable and safe and what it takes to make it efficient,” said Filip, who recently sold the Golden Gables Inn in North Conway to the abutting Hampton Inn.
He and his family continue to own and operate the Storybook Inn and the Golden Apple, both in Glen.
He said while he has heard concerns about the cutting last month of tall pines on the Center Conway property, he said they left a buffer for a new lakeside house currently under construction and for other neighbors.
“We will be replanting some maple trees on the property. I can assure you that we will be enhancing the property and that people will see that when they drive by,” said Filip.
When told of Filip’s comments about possibly saving the house, Ken Rancourt, president of the Conway Historical Society and chair of the selectmen-appointed Historic District Commission, said: “That is good to hear. I look forward to speaking with Mr. Filip."
Tom Deans, longtime board member/past president of the Conway Lake Conservation Association, said, “I think it would be great for the commission to speak with Mr. Filip.”
Steve Porter, selectmen’s representative to the commission, said he spoke this week town building inspector David Pandora about the project.
He said Pandora said he had yet to issue demolition permits for the barn and cottages because he wanted to explore possible asbestos and other concerns.
He said he plans to speak with Town Planner Jamel Torres about the planning board's role in the cottage proposal.
Selectmen were notified by Pandora of the permits for razing of the cottage and barn at their May 24 meeting.
The new policy of having the building inspector inform selectmen of pending demolitions came into effect last December at the urging of Conway native Mark Hounsell after selectmen were caught off-guard by the sudden razing of the Valley Jewelers building by the Conway Congregational Church (which had bought the property) to make way for parking and a driveway.
It followed the demolition in recent years of other notable structures, including the former Homestead Restaurant, built in 1793 by Revolutionary War veteran Amos Barnes to make way for an Auto Zone Store in North Conway in July 2017 and the razing in April 2021 of the 18th century Capt. Joseph Heath/Ebenezer Burbank tavern in Center Conway to make way for a new office for Eastern Propane.
After the Homestead came down, Porter pushed for the creation of a Conway Historic District Commission. That committee — which is advisory only and has no regulatory powers — remained dormant after the Homestead razing but was revived by selectmen last year following the demolition of the Heath/Burbank property.
That group is currently conducting a survey of historic properties and is set to meet Aug. 24 at 6 pm. at the Conway Public Library.
According to lead listing agent Kimberly Clarke of Keller Williams Lakes and Mountains, several people looked at the Lakeside Cottages/Walker house property.
She said she worked with now-retired colleague Joy Tarbell on the sale. The Andrews family had previously owned the property. “It’s a great grandfathered property that predates the enaction of zoning (in 1980). I am very pleased that Jan is keeping the spirit of it as an affordable lakeside cottage area intact.”
