CONWAY — State Rep. Ed Butler (D-Hart’s Location) who was appointed by Gov. Chris Sununu’s to the Governor’s Economic Re-Opening Task Force on April 22, has stepped down, citing the need to concentrate on reopening his own business, the Notchland Inn. Lodging establishments now have the green light from the governor to open, beginning this Friday.
Butler, who attended his final task force meeting last Thursday, hopes his seat will be filled by Kermit Williams (D-Wilton), who serves as vice-chairman on the House Commerce Committee.
“I am shedding my (task force) responsibilities,” Butler, 70, told the Sun last Friday. “I feel at this point it is good for me to concentrate on the inn.”
Butler said the Notchland Inn got a wedding inquiry Friday morning.
“I think everyone wants to reopen, but we know it needs to be done safely,” Butler said. “The thing our leaders need to do is prevent us from losing more money. I was talking with the Grand Summit Hotel (in Bartlett), and they have an incredible plan to take care of their guests and assure the safety of their staff, too.”
Work on the task force has been just that, a lot of work. “We had five meetings a week that typically ran for 90 minutes to 2½ hours,” said Butler. “Plus there was a great deal of subcommittee work to move various issues forward. It takes a lot of time, it’s been busy.”
But he also said he found collaborating with the other members — 18 fellow stakeholders from around the state — rewarding. “I’m one of those people who finds this sort of work fascinating, challenging and interesting,” said Butler.
“The task force has a good goal. When you’re working with people who want to see the state get back to work and want to do it responsibly, it’s been good work. But it’s been enough for me.”
Butler doesn’t know how much longer the task force will be in existence but admits there’s still work to be done.
“I don’t know when it will end,” he said. “We’re still only talking about Phase I for restaurants, that’s outdoor dining. I think there will be future phases and existing phases may need some tweaking.”
Butler announced last month he would not seek a seventh term as a state representative. He currently represents floterial Carroll County District 7, which covers the nine northern towns of Freedom, Madison, Tamworth, Albany, Conway, Hale’s Location, Bartlett, Chatham and Jackson, plus unincorporated Hart’s Location.
He added: “I’m not going away. I like to do community work and will continue to do that in some capacity. I think you’ll see me still involved.”
