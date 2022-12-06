CONWAY — Business owners spoke out strongly against the town’s proposed paid parking plan for North Conway Village at a meeting held last Friday with three town staff members at Conway Town Hall.
Selectmen met Tuesday to consider the plan, but the results of that meeting were not known as of press time.
Nine local business representatives attended last Friday’s meeting along with Town Manager John Eastman, Public Works Director Andrew Smith and Town Engineer Paul DegliAngeli.
Representing North Conway businesses were David Peterson and Peter Edwards of Zeb’s General Store; David Swirk of the Conway Scenic Railroad; David Stone of Deacon Street; Rob Peterson of Horsefeathers; Alec Tarberry of the Berry Companies/Eastern Slope Inn Resort; Brendan Battenfelder of Badger Peabody & Smith Realty; Michelle Cruz, Mt. Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce; and Mark Guerringue, Conway Daily Sun publisher.
The business owners said the town did not take into account the possible negative impacts of paid parking, which town officials say could raise substantial revenue.
Guerringue said the village does not have a parking problem, to which DegliAngeli responded the town does have a revenue issue.
“What I’m saying is that this is being rushed through,” said Guerringue.
Edwards also questioned the need for the proposal and said the aggravation it would cause customers and employees was not worth it.
“I think the numbers are flawed,” said Edwards after the meeting. “No way is it (going to raise) $1.1. million. To assume 50 percent capacity for the entire year? ... Even on Black Friday, I counted 30 percent of the spaces were open between Pine Street and TD Bank, so on the busiest of days, you can’t say it’s 100 percent.”
Edwards asked whether there could be a percent locally directed increase to the 8.5 percent state Meals and Rooms tax that could be dedicated to Conway.
When he pitched that idea to Smith, and asked whether selectmen could contact the state, Smith said only the state Legislature can enact such a tax.
During the meeting, Swirk said his Conway Scenic Railroad business would be happy to collaborate with other businesses and the town, and expressed concerns.
“When I look at our business’ guest experiences, they’re looking at our quaint New England village. And that’s what we have today. Applying a big city idea to a quaint New England village with paid parking ... it really has potential to have a negative effect,” said Swirk.
During the meeting, Eastman recounted how he had communicated about paid parking with former chamber executive director Janice Crawford prior to her retirement.
Yet Edwards and other businesspeople said they were unaware of the proposal, and Cruz noted that she and others felt there should have been more outreach to the business community.
As she told the Sun on Monday, “What I think I have learned is that when important issues such as this come up, we really need to get the word out to our business community.
“With a project like this coming before the town, I would appreciate more communication from the town with the chamber so we can inform the business community — we need full transparency so we’re not backtracking trying to scramble in the last minute,” she said.
Cruz added that the lack of communication is a problem, and not fully addressing the impacts on employees who are on the front line of the town’s hospitality industry is shortsighted.
“I would love to see it get tabled,” Cruz told the Sun. “Again, as Paul DegliAngeli said, this is not a parking problem issue — it’s a revenue problem.
“So, we need further discussion before implementing a program that will harm the charm and impact businesspeople who are already struggling with a workforce shortage,” Cruz said.
The town’s paid parking plan for North Conway Village is available on the town’s website, conwaynh.org, and Conway, NH Facebook page (tinyurl.com/2zd24kc2.).
Eastman, Smith and selectmen discussed the proposal Nov. 22 when it again faced strong opposition from members of the village’s business community, who turned out to make their feelings known.
Should selectmen vote to proceed with the plan, voters will decide about the program’s funding at deliberative session in March and at the polls in April. The proposed budget for paid parking is $240,000.
Paid parking in the village is proposed for Monday-Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from noon-5 p.m. year-round at cost of $2 per hour, plus yet to be announced convenience/credit-card fees per transaction.
Payments will be made by phone app or kiosks. The program is expected to gross $750,000 next year with a May start and $1.1 million annually in subsequent years. Money raised will be used to reduce property taxes.
The proposed fine for “non-compliance” is $30. Violators may have their vehicles booted or towed.
Residents will be able to park for free at rec sites and will get a discount for parking in the village.
As for employees of North Conway Village businesses, eligible employers will be able to purchase employee parking permits for $20 per permit that will be accepted at the Employee Parking Lot (HEB lot), Depot Street Parking Lot, and on street parking on Kearsarge Road east of the North-South Road.
