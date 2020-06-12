OSSIPEE — A Lovell, Maine, builder who admitted in Carroll County Superior Court last month that he stole more than $75,000 from TD Bank, was sentenced Monday to a year of incarceration with all but two weeks to be served at home.
In May, Greggory Seymour, 38, pleaded guilty to one count of theft by unauthorized taking an amount of money over $1,500. He agreed to pay about $77,000 in restitution.
Seymour was indicted in 2018 of receiving stolen money from the now-defunct Glen Builders of North Conway, but that charge was dropped.
Deputy County Attorney Steven Briden said “civil settlements” may have taken care of Glen Builders.
Briden added that Seymour’s victims weren’t happy with the resolution but were not opposing it.
One now dropped charge alleged Seymour deposited $30,000 that belonged to Glen Builders into his TD Bank account. Another alleged he deposited $38,247 that belonged to Glen Builders into his Citizens Bank account, and a third dropped charge alleged that he deposited $12,150 that belonged to Glen Builders into a Northway Bank account.
Glen Builders has since gone out of business.
“I think that their position would be that, you know, there was significant harm to them, not just the bank but to Glen Builders and that they wish that the defendant was being incarcerated for a lengthier period of time than what the state is requested,” said Briden. “But the state believes that with the facts and circumstances as they are at this point in time, that the sentence that we’ve put forward today is appropriate.”
Seymour’s attorney, Charles J. Keefe of Wilson, Bush & Keefe, PC of Nashua, replied that Glen Builders was not a named victim in the crime to which Seymour pleaded guilty.
“My client worked for Glen Builders and ended up suing them, they countersued him,” said Keefe. “The parties resolve that civil settlement with a confidential agreement.”
Superior Court Judge Amy Ignatius imposed the sentence recommended by Briden.
As part of the sentence, Ignatius ordered that Seymour make good on his promise to pay $55,000 in restitution last Monday. An additional $10,000 was due Friday. The third and final payment of restitution, $10,597, is due June 30.
Keefe asked Ignatius to postpone the day Seymour goes to jail to sometime after July 1, which would allow Seymour enough time to gather the restitution.
“I don’t normally do delayed reports, but I will in this case, given the extremely good plan for making restitution by June,” said Ignatius, who ordered Seymour to be at the jail or the court by 9 a.m. on July 1.
During the sentencing hearing, Seymour offered his “sincere remorse” for his actions, which he said were spurred by economic hardship.
“Seven years ago, in an attempt to keep my construction company alive during the recession, I was ... scrambling up day and night by myself to keep the business going.
“I recognize upon much reflection that I made poor decisions in order to pay vendors,” he said.
Seymour said during “the 10 weeks of COVID-19 isolation” he has been designing homes for people while taking care of his mother who he said is recovering from cancer.
But Briden called what Seymour had done a “pretty classic example of check kiting.” Seymour’s crime involved TD Banks in Glen and North Conway, said Briden, who explained check kiting in basic terms.
“It’s trying to move the money between multiple accounts as quickly as possible so that when you go to get that money back out, they will only look back and see the intermediary account that you passed through and not the original account,” said Briden. “So they don’t realize that when you cut that check, you had no ability to make that payment.”
Briden said that his proposed sentence shows that Seymour’s conduct was “serious.”
“Just because you’re a business owner, you don’t have the right to steal to keep your business afloat,” said Briden. “You have to live under the same rules and regulations everybody else does.”
Keefe called Seymour’s actions in regard to the bank “incredibly stupid.”
