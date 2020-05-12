OSSIPEE — A Lovell, Maine, man admitted in Carroll County Superior Court last Friday that he stole more than $75,000 from a North Conway branch of TD Bank.
Greggory Seymour, 38, also was indicted in 2018 of receiving stolen money from the now-defunct Glen Builders of North Conway, but that charge will be dropped.
In court, Seymour pleaded guilty to one count of theft by unauthorized taking. He is scheduled to sentenced June 8 at 11 a.m.
Judge Amy Ignatius conducted Friday's hearing by phone.
Seymour is free on $10,000 personal recognizance bail.
"It had been scheduled for a full plea and sentencing this afternoon, then a motion was filed, I think, yesterday to divide the proceedings into two pieces," said Judge Ignatius, who granted the motion.
She said this would "allow Mr. Seymour some additional time to continue with work and be ready to be making restitution payments and also because of complications of the COVID-19 pandemic."
A motion filed by his attorney said that Seymour "has experienced unforeseen life difficulties" in that he is "a general contractor in the construction of residential buildings, and the health epidemic has essentially ceased his construction business."
In addition, he "also cares for his elderly mother."
Deputy County Attorney Steve Briden provided the judge with a brief offer of proof that describes the crime to which Seymour pleaded guilty.
Briden said that Conway Police Detective Ryan Wallace started an investigation into Seymour in February 2014.
Wallace learned that Seymour came into a TD Bank (in North Conway) and wrote a check for $77,400.
"At the time he wrote the check, there was $6 in that business account for Seymour Construction," said Briden, adding that after that, Seymour made two online transfers. "Essentially trying to transfer the money before TD Bank had a chance to realize the check was no good."
Seymour Construction is listed as doing business in Bridgton, Maine.
The state of New Hampshire is seeking restitution in the amount of $77,400, but Briden said some payments may have already been made.
The indictment to which Seymour pleaded guilty was filed in July 2018.
"Greggory Seymour exercised control of more than $1,500 from TD Bank, the rightful owner thereof, when Mr. Seymour withdrew funds from his account after passing a fraudulent check," the indictment reads in part.
Seymour's attorney, Charles J. Keefe of Wilson, Bush & Keefe, PC of Nashua, said he didn't have any major quibbles with the offer of proof.
Seymour was indicted on three counts of receiving stolen property in 2018, but those charges are to be officially dropped. One alleged that Seymour deposited $30,000 that belonged to Glen Builders into his TD Bank account. Another alleged he deposited $38,247 that belonged to Glen Builders into his Citizens Bank account, and a third alleged that he deposited $12,150 that belonged to Glen Builders into a Northway Bank account.
Briden is offering Seymour a deal in which he would be sentenced to a year in jail, of which two weeks would be served at the jail and the rest would be home confinement. Restitution to TD Bank would be due around the time of sentencing.
Keefe said he will argue for something different.
The judge could impose up to 15 years in state prison and a $4,000 fine. However, Seymour could withdraw his plea if Ignatius exceeds the terms of Briden's recommendation.
