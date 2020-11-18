CONWAY — The Conway Municipal Budget Committee has a list of questions for town and school officials, and at the top of the list is: Where are they going to meet this winter?
“That’s probably the most important question we have right now,” Jim LeFebvre, chair of the budget committee, told the Sun on Tuesday.
The budgeteers were initially hampered by COVID-19 pandemic restrictions last March when Gov. Chris Sununu limited gatherings to no more than 10 people due to the virus. The budget committee, when all seats are filled, contains 17 members — 12 voted in by the public; three precinct representatives (East Conway Fire, Center Conway Fire and Redstone Fire), a selectmen’s representative and a representative from the Conway School Board.
Restrictions were loosened in the summer, allowing them to meet in the Marshall Gymnasium in the Conway Recreation Department in Conway Village.
“That worked out reasonably well,” LeFebvre said, “but the gym won’t be available to us this winter due to rec center having its own programs.”
The budget committee is slated to hold its next meeting Dec. 16 at a venue to be determined.
“I’m going to be relying on the school district and the selectmen to help us find a solution,” LeFebvre said.
The Conway School Board meets in the Professional Development Center at Kennett Middle School. Selectmen recently moved into the new town hall on Main Street in Conway Village, but the meeting room there does not appear large enough to adequately socially distance.
And LeFebvre says trying a remote conference call or setting up a Zoom internet chat isn’t realistic as some members do not have access to the internet.
He is hoping the Peter Ames Gymnasium or the Loynd Auditorium at Kennett High School might be short-term solutions to get the budgeteers through budget season, which runs until the April 13 voting.
Other members of the committee are Vice Chairman Peter Donohoe, David Jensen, Michael Fougere, Frank Jost, Sarah Verney, Ellin Leonard, Erik Corbett, Bob Drinkhall, Michael Laracy, Diane Ryan, Eric Dziedzic, selectmen’s representative John Colbath, school board’s representative Bill Aughton and Center Conway Fire Precinct representative John Edgerton. Two precinct seats are empty, representing Redstone Fire and East Conway Fire.
After full committee approval, the budget committee’s ad-hoc school committee (LeFebvre, Leonard and Drinkhall) submitted four pages of questions to the school district in late September.
The committee also submitted two pages of questions for town officials on Aug. 17.
On the school side, questions covered the need to replace 551 windows at Kennett High.
Budgeteers want to know if any significant structural work (new roofs, plumbing and other major expenditures of $100,000 or more) are expected at Pine Tree, Conway Elementary and John H. Fuller schools in the next two to three years.
The committee wants to know the status of the need to replace the roof at Kennett High, and if it is anticipated to cost more than $400,000.
The committee also inquired about transportation costs: “Given the potential impact of COVID-19 on current and future revenues and allied concerns on fleet maintenance and replacement costs, what steps has the district taken to reduce vehicle operation and replacement expenses? Is retaining vehicles in service longer, adopting different vehicle types such as hybrids or alternative fuel under consideration? What other efforts are under consideration to improve efficiencies and reduce expenses?”
Budgeteers would like to know of “any savings realized from the operational changes following the COVID shutdown.”
They also seek staffing figures with full- and part-time teachers broken down by school and grade; number of administrators (teacher leads, department heads, vice principals and principals, etc.); non-teaching support staff (tech, nurses, administrative assistants, secretaries, etc.) by school or other administrative organization; and distance maintenance staff, plus other personnel.
“How does the district/administration define student success in the COVID period?” the committee asked. “If you have appropriate state data, how does the Conway School District success rate compare to like districts by state definition and costs?
On the town side: “Given the economic impact of the pandemic likely to extend multiple years, what steps are being taken to adjust future budgets to adapt to these changes?”
“The town has a number of non-contractual, high-compensated, employees who may retire in the next few years, what is the plan for binging those salaries into the market range as they need to be replaced.? Is the market rate calculus for recruiting and compensation changing in this fluid and evolving hiring environment?
“Local police officers have occasionally had their names appear on the N.H. Attorney General’s ‘Exculpatory Evidence Schedule’ or Laurie List, if the Conway Police Department is currently employing officers who appear on that list, what remediation, training and recruiting efforts are being made to mitigate this challenge, and what is the budgetary impact of these efforts? Is the average tenure of Conway police officers increasing or decreasing compared to the past, and how does this affect the town in terms of recruiting, training and insurance costs?
“How have welfare requests been affected by the current crisis? If they have increased, are there supplemental monies available from the Municipal Relief Fund?”
