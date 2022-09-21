Brownfield Comprehensive Plan Committee members Susan Eland and Joe Egan (left) discuss moving the plan's public hearing from Oct. 7 to another date with selectmen. At table are Selectmen (from left) John Hicks, Rick Emery and Richard Norcross. (DAYMOND STEER PHOTO)
BROWNFIELD, Maine — A public hearing on a new draft of the town’s comprehensive plan won’t be held on the biggest night of the Fryeburg Fair after all.
Delays in getting the draft done essentially forced the Comprehensive Plan Committee to hold its first public hearing on Oct. 7 at 7 p.m. at the Brownfield Community Center.
Meanwhile, the Fryeburg Fair is hosting a fireworks display that night, a Friday, as well as a concert by singer Alexandra Kay.
Selectmen previously decided that a town vote on the updated plan would be held at the Nov. 8 election.
Brown field resident Matt Coen told the Sun he hoped to get a crowd to come ask selectmen to have the hearing date moved, but the issue was mostly settled before Coen had a chance to speak.
About two dozen people attended the meeting Tuesday, and the topic of moving the hearing date was addressed straight away.
Selectman Rick Emery read aloud a legal opinion from the Maine Municipal Association stating selectmen didn’t have the authority to cancel the Oct. 7 meeting but could remove the committee members and close the building. MMA said this course of action is “not recommended” and would lead to other legal issues. It also said holding a public hearing when another “high-profile” event is taking place defeats the purpose of the hearing.
“I’d like to ask the Comprehensive Plan Committee to cancel the Oct. 7 public hearing and schedule multiple public hearings later that are conducive for the general public and try to push this comprehensive plan ... to a special town meeting,” said Emery.
Committee member Joe Eagan said Oct. 7 was chosen because the state requires a hearing about 30 days from the vote. The only other alternative was to have a weekend meeting.
Egan said the committee would be willing to move the hearing date and the vote. He said a special meeting vote could be held in December of January.
Selectmen and committee members agreed to hold a workshop soon to determine new dates.
The comprehensive plan committee met Monday. The committee described the plan as a guidance document that would lay out the town’s goals for addressing historic/water/agricultural resources, housing, recreation, public services/facilities, the local economy and future/current land use, etc.
The committee explained having a comprehensive plan would help Brownfield secure grants.
Coen went before the committee Monday night to ask them to walk back the vote schedule.
“It’s like having it on Christmas,” said Coen.
Committee members decided to add hearing dates on Oct. 20 and 26.
They said the state started asking for timelines because in the past many towns, like Brownfield, have ignored their comprehensive plans.
Any ordinance changes suggested by the plan would require another town vote in order to be implemented. Committee member Teresa Egan said the plan doesn’t force the town to do anything but offers avenues to explore.
The last time Brownfield adopted a comprehensive plan was in 1991. Committee member Deb Merrill said the 1991 plan was ignored.
“It was just a plan,” said Merrill. “It was dropped.”
