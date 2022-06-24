BROWNFIELD, Maine — Voters at the June 14 town meeting ballot box rejected a proposed ordinance aimed at regulating short-term rentals.
The vote took place at Brownfield Community Center starting at around 7 p.m. The short-term rental article was No. 64, but residents voted to have the article dealt with first.
The ordinance stated in part that its purpose was “to balance the desire of property owners to rent their properties to short-term tenants and the desire of residents to preserve the peaceful quiet enjoyment of their residences and residential neighborhoods and to ensure the health, welfare and safety of occupants of short-term rentals.”
Essentially, the seven-page ordinance called for short-term rentals of up to 30 days to be licensed. Licenses would run for one year. It contained provisions for dealing with noise, occupancy limits, code compliance and life safety. Large gatherings would not be allowed. Existing STRs would get a grace period from the regulations.
Planning board chair Sonia Frye asked voters to postpone the vote until the Nov. 8 general election. She said this would give the board a chance to address “misinformation” about the proposal.
“I think it should go to the November referendum ballot so that people can continue to ask questions, we can refine it, we can make sure that everybody understands it,” said Frye.
Her motion was seconded and debated briefly. Some residents said they were already ready to discuss the issue that night and didn’t want to deal with it later. Frye’s motion was defeated by an overwhelming show of hands.
Residents then voted by a show of hands to take Article 64 out of order, and debate ensued.
Some, like resident Jamie Riel, said the article was overly restrictive and defined short-term rentals as being under 30 days.
“The ordinance may not prohibit STRs, but it certainly will put a lot of smaller STRs out of business,” said Riel. adding, “I have no objection to all STRs needing safety and fire codes as established by the state. But other restrictions established in this document are unnecessary and overburdened. So pre-existing buildings that have been used to safely and comfortably sleep people for decades would suddenly be deemed unfit for habitation.”
One woman said the ordinance would require large bedrooms of about 120 feel to sleep two people when most residents have much smaller bedrooms. She said the provision stating STRs must have such large bedrooms would put many STRs out of business.
Frye said the planning board had been working on the STR articles for three years and hardly anyone from the public showed up to planning board meetings during the drafting process.
Voters also decided that the article should be settled with a secret ballot. After residents dropped yes or no cards in a ballot box, Moderator Norman Blake of Baldwin read the results aloud. The article was defeated by a tally of 89-77.
Reached last week, Frye said the planning board will try to offer voters another STR ordinance in November. “With only a 17-vote difference, I believe it’s worth trying again with some adjustments,” she told the Sun.
