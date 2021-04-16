CONWAY — The Dinner Bell at the Brown Church in Conway Village is shifting back to its previous hours of 5-6 p.m. on Mondays for free takeout food.
The Dinner Bell is a weekly free dinner open to all at the Conway Village Congregational Church (the Brown Church) located at 132 Main St.
According to longtime volunteer David Emmet, the push to a later time coincides with the start of the state Main Street Project, which involves installing pipe along the road from the railroad tracks east to Four Corners.
After moving to a 4-5 p.m. time slot in the midst of the pandemic, Dinner Bell organizers hope the shift back to the later time will help participants avoid traffic due to the construction.
Volunteers like Mary and Barbara Hoyt cook the food every week, with the main dish usually being some kind of comfort food. This coming Monday’s featured dish is lasagna.
The Dinner Bell has had to make many changes during the COVID-19 pandemic, such as cutting down on the number of weekly volunteers from around 35 to around seven, as well as converting to takeout style as opposed to a sit-down dinner.
While the dinner still serves about 125 people a week, Emmet said the switch to fit pandemic rules has hampered the social aspect of the event.
“That’s probably one of the biggest things we lost out of the whole pandemic thing. A lot of people come to get a meal but also come for a good social event once a week,” Emmet said over the phone. “People would just like to come up to the Dinner Bell and have supper with some locals.”
Emmet said he doesn’t know when the Dinner Bell will be able to shift back to its pre-pandemic style, saying, “We will just have to play it by ear.”
Despite the changes, Emmet noted the community still contributes much in donations and participation.
In fact, he noted that one of his buddies said to him the other day, “The Dinner Bell: the best restaurant in town.”
