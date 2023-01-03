dots

"Correct the dots, connect our communities" is the motto for the new broadband group ESRB.

LOVELL, Maine — Eastern Slopes Regional Broadband is urging Mainers to look at the FCC internet coverage map to see if they are getting the service that communications companies say they are delivering.

ESRB is a coalition of representatives from the seven towns in MSAD 72. The town include Brownfield, Denmark, Fryeburg, Lovell, Stoneham, Stow and Seden, Maine. “Many of us in Western Maine complain about spotty, slow, or nonexistent internet service. We are shut out of countless online jobs, classes, and business opportunities,” said Eric Gulbrandsen of Lovell, a spokesman for the group.

