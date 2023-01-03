LOVELL, Maine — Eastern Slopes Regional Broadband is urging Mainers to look at the FCC internet coverage map to see if they are getting the service that communications companies say they are delivering.
ESRB is a coalition of representatives from the seven towns in MSAD 72. The town include Brownfield, Denmark, Fryeburg, Lovell, Stoneham, Stow and Seden, Maine. “Many of us in Western Maine complain about spotty, slow, or nonexistent internet service. We are shut out of countless online jobs, classes, and business opportunities,” said Eric Gulbrandsen of Lovell, a spokesman for the group.
“Now, the state of Maine has sent engineers to about 2,500 Maine addresses to see if internet service is as good as federal reports say it is. Turns out, it’s not. Forty percent of the 2,500 addresses need to be corrected on recently released Federal Communications Commission maps,” Gulbrandsen said in a press release sent out by ESRB on Tuesday.
The group suspects there may be more inaccuracies to the maps and encourages internet users, particularly those living and/or working in the MSAD 72, area to check the map and compare it to their internet experience. “It’s easy to do, but you don’t have much time. Challenges to the maps must be made before Jan. 13,” said ESRB “The trick is, only you can correct the address of your home, camp or business,” the ESRB says.
“Why bother? Challenging, or correcting, the FCC maps will open the possibility of fast internet to more Mainers. ESRB urges each of you to take this quick step to benefit the whole state.”
To make your corrections, go to maineconnectivity.org/challenge before Jan. 13. Look for Correct The Dots page. Then, challenge inaccuracies in the reported level of service. (Minimally adequate service is considered to be 25 megabits per second down, and 3 mbps up.)
“In the future, $42 billion in federal funds will be allocated to the BEAD program (Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment). Maine’s share will be based on the new maps so their accuracy matters,” said Gulbrandsen.
“This spring, ESRB will apply for state funding to extend affordable, high speed internet to every town at every mile in MSAD 72.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.