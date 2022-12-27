Night of lights peview pic

Fryeburg Night of Lights organizers Emily Ouellette (left) and Molly Hill, both of Fryeburg Dental Center, hold a banner to advertise a Fryeburg Night of Lights event to take place New Year's Eve on Bradley Street. (COURTESY PHOTO)

FRYEBURG, Maine — During a new event, Night of Lights, Fryeburg’s Bradley Street on New Year’s Eve will be decked out with cheerful holiday lights and small campfires. Merchants will have free goodies to eat, plus a cash beer garden.

Night of Lights will take place from 4-7 p.m. and Bradley Street will be closed for the event.

