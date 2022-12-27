Fryeburg Night of Lights organizers Emily Ouellette (left) and Molly Hill, both of Fryeburg Dental Center, hold a banner to advertise a Fryeburg Night of Lights event to take place New Year's Eve on Bradley Street. (COURTESY PHOTO)
FRYEBURG, Maine — During a new event, Night of Lights, Fryeburg’s Bradley Street on New Year’s Eve will be decked out with cheerful holiday lights and small campfires. Merchants will have free goodies to eat, plus a cash beer garden.
Night of Lights will take place from 4-7 p.m. and Bradley Street will be closed for the event.
“This free lights event is open to everyone. Enjoy the glow of the festive lights, visit one of the many bonfires hosted by local businesses or check out the outdoor holiday movie,” states the Night of Lights event page on Facebook, adding, “Cash-only beer garden provided by 302 West Smokehouse.”
Emily Ouellette, marketing manager for Fryeburg Dental Center, is helping with publicity. She said Night of Lights was Police Chief Aaron Mick’s idea.
“My eldest son lives in Holliston, Mass., and that town does a similar walking event on New Year’s Eve along their Rail Trail,” said Mick. “I attended that event last year during COVID, and that is where I got the idea from,” he said.
“We have received a lot of positive comments, support and ideas, and I think this has the potential to be a great community event,” the police chief said, adding, “The committee has put a lot of work into its success.”
“I brought the idea to the Fryeburg Business Association, and (Fryeburg Dental Office Manager) Chiye Harper has done a wonderful job running with it,” said Mick. “I am excited and looking forward to the event.”
Ouellette said free hot chocolate, popcorn and doughnuts will be served. The bonfires/campfires will be located in portable fire pits.
In addition to Fryeburg Dental Center, other entities hosting the event include the town of Fryeburg, Brad Littlefield Builders, Fairgrounds Coffee, Pinkham Real Estate, Great Atlantic Puffin Co., Bennett Transportation, White Mountain Cupcakery, Fryeburg Assembly of God (which will be giving out food pantry items for anyone in need), Green Thumb Farms, Heart and Hammer Homes, The Mane Salon and Barber Shop and Smokin J’s Wicked BBQ.
Binny’s by Bobbi-Jo Ensor will sell food (expect cash only).
Mt. Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Michelle Cruz suggested people enjoy the Night of Lights and then head to Schouler Park in North Conway for a fireworks show at 9:30 p.m.
“This is another great example of how important our local business community is,” said Cruz. “They truly care about the community and create fun, festive events that bring attention to our quaint towns. They make it special for residents and visitors, as they create wonderful memories and holiday traditions.”
Parking will be available at the Legion building on Bradley Street and at the Fryeburg Academy Gym, accessible from Pine Street. There also will be signage and police to direct people.
