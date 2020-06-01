CONWAY — Incumbent Jeb Bradley (R-Wolfeboro) said he is planning to seek a seventh term in Senate District 3 seat.
“I made the decision a while ago,” Bradley said by phone May 27. “For me, it’s not a decision that I would make at the last minute.”
The filing period for public office in New Hampshire opens this Wednesday and runs through June 16.
Candidates must file with the Secretary of State if they are running for governor or U.S. senator (cost, $100); U.S. representative, $50; executive councilor, $25; state senator, cost $10; or a county office (sheriff, commissioner, attorney, etc., $10).
Those running for state representative can file with their local town clerk for $2. There is no fee for those signing up to run as a delegate for the state convention.
State Senate District 3 covers Albany, Bartlett, Brookfield, Chatham, Conway, Eaton, Effingham, Freedom, Hale’s Location, Hart’s Location, Jackson, Madison, Middleton, Milton, Moultonborough, Ossipee, Sandwich, Tamworth, Tuftonboro, Wakefield, Waterville Valley and Wolfeboro.
Bradley, 67, who serves on the Capital Budget, Energy and Natural Resources; Health and Human Services; and Rules and Enrolled Bills committees, said he plans to run on a standing platform.
“My priority is the same that it has always been since the day I was first elected to the New Hampshire House and then to the U.S. Congress and now in the New Hampshire Senate, and that is a growing economy that produces more jobs and higher pay for everybody in the state of New Hampshire,” said Bradley.
“I have fought for things that have made New Hampshire more competitive.”
Bradley, who had been the Senate Majority Leader when the GOP held the majority, was challenged in the 2018 general election, held onto his seat, topping Chris Meier (D-Conway), 14,397 to 10,690.
Bradley also had to win a primary in 2018 in September to advance to the November election. He defeated Steven Steiner (R-Conway) 4,326 to 1,262.
Bradley has also served six terms in the N.H. House of Representatives and four years in the U.S. Congress.
With the COVID-19 pandemic, Bradley and his colleagues have spent much more time on the internet in conference meetings than under the Golden Dome in Concord.
“I do a conference call with Gov. (Chris) Sununu every week,” Bradley said.
“I know he’s trying to balance reopening with public health. The third leg of the stool is how all of us react.”
The Senate has 13 pages of priority bills to weigh in on between now and the end of June. Bradley sees a couple of priorities in PFAS water remediation need in the southern part of the state; there’s also a better broadband access bill related to COVID-19; and SB 619, a bill Bradley crafted that removes the sunset provision so patients can continue to have access to lifesaving oral chemotherapy treatment.
“I sponsored several years ago required insurance coverage for oral chemotherapy that is similar to coverage for intravenous chemotherapy,” he said. “That legislation ensured more affordable coverage for oral chemotherapy — absolutely critical for cancer patients. Due to opposition from the insurance industry, my prior legislation contained a sunset provision which, unfortunately, was necessary to ensure passage.”
Although it will be campaigning “like we’ve never seen before,” Bradley said he “loves constituent service” and hopes to win re-election.
“It’s been a really great honor to have served in the N.H. Senate for last 12 years,” he said. “I appreciate all of the people who have reached out to me during this pandemic to try to help them get the resources they need to survive economically. It’s an honor to be in the position that I’m in with the support of my beautiful bride (Karen) and our beautiful dog (Napoleon, a miniature poodle).”
