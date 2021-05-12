CONWAY — A local boater Tuesday asked selectmen to reverse course on prohibiting boat trailers in the Conway Lake parking lot, but selectmen seemed moored to their position.
The town intends to start charging out-of-towners $20 a day to park at Davis Park, the east side of First Bridge and Smith-Eastman Landing on Meeting House Road come Memorial Day weekend.
Residents of Conway can pick up the bright orange parking permits for their vehicles from town general assistance officer BJ Parker at her office in Town Hall in Conway Village on Tuesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
In March, selectmen added Conway Lake’s parking lot to the list of areas that require the permit. But the $20 day pass will not be an option. And trucks with trailers, even those with permits, will not be allowed in the lot.
Vehicles with trailers are supposed to park in the street or at Pine Tree School when school is out.
Chris Toomey of Conway was at the selectmen’s meeting Tuesday to ask about this new policy. A fisherman, he said he brings his bass boat to the ramp and parking lot once or twice a week in the summer.
He said his truck is a crew cab and hauls a 20-foot trailer.
Toomey said that if he backs his trailer onto a grassy area beyond the lot, his truck will only take up one spot. Toomey said allowing this would allow for three more spots where trucks with trailers could park.
“One of the other considerations is if you have to park your vehicle at school, which I think has been addressed, leaving your boat on that beach on a windy day, your boat can easily blow into where the waders are,” said Toomey.
“So it’s very difficult to to ground your boat, walk maybe 10-12 minutes down to the school, get the trailer and come back. Another possible problem would be having to wait to access the ramp.”
Chairman David Weathers was concerned that boat trailers would be taking away from parking from people who simply wished to use the beach.
Town Manager Tom Holmes said the problem with “backing into the woods” is he doesn’t know where the property line is. But so far, he’s never had anyone complain about encroachment from trailers.
Selectman Mary Carey Seavey said, “I have serious issues with the safety of children with the trailers being in there pulling in and pulling out.”
Toomey replied that there is a safety issue that boats might blow into the swimming area. He added that he’s a “pretty big guy” and is strong enough to pull his boat on the ramp. However, he said that might be difficult for other people or even himself when he gets older.
Seavey said her family members boat all the time and more than one person goes during their outings. She said one person could secure the boat while another gets the trailer.
She said she doesn’t see people using the ramp by themselves, but Toomey said he fishes alone and other people boat by themselves all the time.
“You’re unique,” said Seavey.
Applications for the permits can be found online at conwaynh.myrec.com.
