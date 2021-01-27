CONWAY — As cases of COVID-19 continue to rise in the Granite State, some members of the Conway School Board wonder if the limited number of spectators should be allowed to continue to attend Kennett High’s home basketball and ice hockey games.
Spectators are not permitted at middle school events, but at the high school, athletes have been allowed to bring two adult family members or one adult and one person under age 18 to home basketball games in the Peter Ames Gymnasium and hockey games at the Ham Arena.
“Has there been any discussion about at what point we would no longer allow spectators in the building?” board member Jessica Whitelaw asked at Monday's meeting.
“We are continuously monitoring it,” said fellow board member Michelle Capozzoli, who chairs of the co-curricular committee.
The board had voted unanimously to let the winter sports season begin at Kennett High School and Kennett Middle on Dec, 14. Practice started the following day for the Eagles.
To keep a handle on winter athletics, the board authorized Superintendent Kevin Richard and Capazzoli and board member Randy Davison to meet every two weeks with KHS Principal Kevin Carpenter, Athletic Director Neal Weaver, KMS Principal Rick Biche and middle school athletic coordinator Gredel Shaw.
Currently, each of the 13 members of the varsity and junior varsity boys and girls basketball teams, along with the 15 hockey team members may have two family members attend home games. No visiting spectators are allowed.
Spectators, who must wear masks at all times, are give assigned times to arrive at Kennett before the game. Once at the gym, each individual must get his or her temperature checked, provide a contact tracing phone number and answer three COVID screening questions about travel outside the area and whether they have virus symptoms.
The guests have assigned seating in the bleachers with their names or a designated number posted. They must remain seated during the game.
“Our winter sports safety procedures are working well so far,” Weaver shared in an email Wednesday. “From contact tracing and pre-screening questions/temperature checks when arriving, wearing face masks the entire time, and 6 feet socially distanced and assigned seating, everyone has bought in and are thankful that we can allow two immediate family members per Kennett athlete to attend and watch."
JV spectators follow the same protocols as varsity spectators when there is an opposing team. Once the JV game is complete, the gym is cleared and cleaned, and it’s 30 minutes before the varsity spectators are allowed to enter and begin their screenings.
“I guess I do have concerns, just seeing community cases on the rise and knowing kids are getting quarantined more frequently,” Whitelaw said.
“I do feel a little concerned that we're allowing spectators in our buildings. I love the fact that we're having sports. The sports piece is not my issue. The spectators make me a little nervous. I'll be completely honest, I just feel like it's a risk.”
“I share Jessica’s concerns,” board chair Joe Lentini said.
Carpenter responded: “If you've been in and seen the protocols, people are the full 6 feet away and they are masked. We haven't seen any issues with this. People have been very respectful of all the protocols.”
He added: “If we do continue to see an increase in numbers, I understand the conversation, but at this point, we feel like what we're doing with the spectators has worked so far. We’ll definitely continue to monitor the situation.”
There is good news for fans of the hometown flock — home games are being live-streamed for free on Kennett’s YouTube channel. The games have averaged between 50-100 viewers.
“For those that are unable to be with us, the live streaming of our basketball games on the Kennett Athletic YouTube channel has been very popular and well-received,” said Weaver, praising the efforts of Chris McCracken (student safety coordinator) and Abbey Donaldson (graphic arts teacher), who helped facilitate the live-streaming.
No school north of Kennett High permits fans at their games. Berlin Athletic Director Craig Melanson said Wednesday that his school board made the decision not to allow any spectators, home or away, to attend Mountaineer hockey or basketball games.
"They will only allow yearbook staff, NSN (who live streams our games) and one local press person from the Berlin Sun (Steve Enman) and or the Berlin Reporter. The only out-of-town personnel allowed is the opposing team's AD or principal,” he said in an email.
Following the discussion, the Conway board decided it would monitor the situation and determine on a week-to-week basis whether to continue allowing fans at the games.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.