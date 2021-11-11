CONWAY — On a beautiful sunlit day, more than 250 people gathered Thursday in North Conway’s Schouler Park for Veterans Day ceremonies presented by American Legion Post 95 of North Conway, assisted by Post 46 of Conway and featuring the playing of the Kennett High Band.
The ceremonies followed a parade from John H. Fuller Elementary School that went up Pine Street and then headed down Main Street to Norcross Circle and the park.
The parade was led by the Post 95 Honor Guard, led by Army Vietnam veteran Larry Smith.
Citizens were handed small American flags when they arrived at the park, with members of Post 46’s auxiliary handing out the flags.
Scout Troop 150 also was present. The audience joined in the Pledge of Allegiance at the start of the day’s ceremonies.
Master of ceremonies in the park was former Post 95 commander/Navy veteran John Pandora, 91, of Brownfield, Maine.
He was assisted by Post 95 Commander/Army veteran Jim LeFebvre of North Conway. Pandora commented that he has been doing Veterans Day ceremonies in the park for 47 years and he thought that the turnout for this year’s was very strong.
He also praised the keynote address given by guest speaker Capt. Ray Gilmore Jr. of Bartlett, a two-tour Afghanistan veteran who served as a member of the Army’s storied 10th Mountain Division that dates back to its beginnings as the “Ski Troops” of World War II fame.
Gilmore — who is a frequent columnist for The Conway Daily Sun — centered on the message of what it means to be a veteran, underscoring that all who serve take an oath to defend, protect and honor the Constitution.
LeFebvre briefly commented on the significance of Veterans Day, which began in 1919 as Armistice Day to honor World War I veterans and was changed to Veterans Day in 1949.
He also shared that, “The tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington received its first unknown soldier — from World War I — on this date, Nov. 11, 100 years ago in 1921,” said LeFebvre. He added that the crypt for the Vietnam War Unknown soldier has been emptied as the identity of the fallen soldier who had been at rest has now been identified through modern forensic medicine.
LeFebvre and Post 46 Commander/Marine Corps veteran Phil Vasington lay their respective wreaths at the base of the flagpole in honor of all fallen veterans.
After the ceremonies, LeFebvre told the Sun, “It was 250-300 people here today, easy. It’s really wonderful to see people coming out to show their respect and gratitude for our service people. And, I thought Ray nailed it and shared a message that people needed to hear.”
Gilmore in his brief remarks said, “When Jim LeFebvre and (fellow Post 95 member) Karl Chandler reached out and asked me to speak today, I agreed quickly. There was so much to say, that it would be easy to write these remarks. Then I was told that I had to keep it down to 10-15 minutes, and that is when I realized how hard this would be.
“The topics of veterans’ homelessness, underemployment, educational challenges and media misrepresentations all deserve attention. There is a need for veterans to find their tribe after their service. There is the topic of the stereotypes we face; from hero worship to blatant discrimination based upon false assumptions,” Gilmore said.
“I could speak for hours and still never cover it all. Because every year, with every event that occurs overseas, or at home in our Capitol, or in our communities there is more that I learn about being a veteran. Because being a veteran is a lifelong adventure.”
He then recited the oath officers take when they received their commissions, which is similar, he said, to the oath of enlistment taken by enlisted service people.
He made the point that those who serve in the military sacrifice a lot all in the name of their service and duty to country.
“We live by different rules, and are held to higher standards, for the good of our nation ... We are required to complain in private, and praise in public; unless an order is unlawful, and then we are duty bound to refuse the order and speak out publicly. ... We know this before raising our hands and repeating that oath.
“We do so knowingly, without reservation. For the betterment of our nation.
“So, when you thank a veteran for their service, this is what you are thanking them for. For surrendering their rights, so you did not have to. For answering the call of our nation, so you did not have to.”
Gilmore, wearing his dress Army uniform, and sporting a beret and a beard — received a strong round of applause from attendees, with at least one shouting out the Army battle cry salute of “Hooa!”
Standing behind Gilmore were at least 60 veterans, many of them wearing caps showing they were Vietnam veterans, or that they served on such ships as the USS Midway (CV-41) or the USS John F. Kennedy (CV-67).
A flag-folding ceremony in honor of MIA and POW veterans was held by Post 95 members/veterans Army veteran Karl Chandler of Bartlett and U. S. Air Force veteran Maj.-Ret. John Edgerton of South Conway.
The Honor Guard fired a three-round salvo in honor of the fallen and all who have served.
Performing both the opening prayer and the benediction was Rev. John Hughes, pastor of the of the Conway Village Congregational Church. Hughes called for unity.
The Kennett High Band under the direction of Dr. Therese Davison performed “The Star-Spangled Banner,” “You’re A Grand Old Flag,” and “God Bless America.” Performing a haunting version of taps was the dual bugler team stationed at different ends of the park consisting of former Conway Selectman Stacy Sand and Kennett High graduate Abby Lyman, who traveled from her college in Florida to be part of the occasion.
“I just feel it’s important to honor our veterans for their service,” said Lyman.
Immediately afterward, a lunch was served to all veterans and their guests at Post 46 in Conway.
Ceremonies were also held in Fryeburg and Lovell, Maine, by Fryeburg/Lovell VFW Post No. 6783 and in Tamworth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.