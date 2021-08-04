BARTLETT — A school board member's bid to make masks optional at Josiah Bartlett Elementary School when school resumes failed Tuesday night in a vote that was not unanimous, and it followed a litany of comments from parents both for and against a mask requirement.
Tuesday's meeting in the school gym was the first in-person one in 16 months. No masks were required to attend.
Board member Scott Grant made a motion to make masks optional on the first day of school at JBES. His motion, seconded by Andrew Light, ultimately failed 3-2, with chairman Nancy Kelemen, Emily Calderwood and Rob Clark voting to hold off on a mask decision until after the SAU 9 Board meets Aug. 12 (6 p.m. in the Loynd Auditorium at Kennett High School).
The Bartlett board then voted unanimously to hold a special meeting at 5 p.m. on Aug. 13 in the gym to decide what action to take for the upcoming school year.
“I wasn’t surprised by the vote,” said Grant by phone Wednesday. “People care very deeply about this issue. We had more than 20 people here for this issue and we only had 10 people show up (in March at the annual school district meeting) when we passed an $8 million budget.”
“We have 40 families who may not send their kids to school if they have to wear masks,” he said. “That’s why I think we need to make a decision sooner rather than later.”
Grant added: “I think we can all agree that remote learning last year was an absolute disaster. If you want to wear a mask to go to school, you should be allowed to, and if you don’t want to, you should be allowed that, too.”
Superintendent Kevin Richard said the SAU 9 Re-Entry Committee is scheduled to meet again Thursday via Zoom at 4 p.m. He said it’s possible the committee, which is made up of 47 people ranging from school administrators to local physicians and other citizens, could meet one final time next Tuesday if deemed necessary before unveiling the re-entry plan Aug. 12.
After Light seconded Grant’s motion, the loudest applause of the night followed from the audience, which had started out the meeting with public comments, the vast majority being against requiring students to wear masks.
Resident Robert Chase shared data from the state’s COVID-19 Response website. “All told, there were 13 unfortunate deaths in all of Carroll County attributed to COVID-19. There have been zero COVID-19 deaths in New Hampshire among children and adolescents aged zero to 19," he said.
Chase, who shared with the board a list of 47 studies citing the ineffectiveness of masks and 32 citing the negative health implications of prolonged mask-wearing, would like to see masks optional at JBES.
Amanda Greenwood said her son attended preschool last year and wore a mask for 2 1/2 hours each day. Greenwood said the mask was “gross” containing everything from saliva to food.
“'m not really sure what it’s keeping out, but it is keeping all kinds of stuff stuck in his face,” she said, adding, “You are all literally not wearing masks, but you're going to ask my 3-year-old to put on one all day for six hours."
Parent Danielle Shannon said she chose to homeschool her children due to last year's mask mandate.
“I would urge all of you to go to the CDC Foundation website, and the American Association of Pediatrics website ... The majority of their funding is coming from pharmaceutical companies. Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Clorox — it’s disgusting," she said. "These are companies that have been found guilty of fraud, illegal marketing and negligence.”
Parent Craig Bartolomei urged the board to trust science. “Right now, New Hampshire is lucky, our numbers are low."
But, he said, "The Delta variant unlike others, unlike what has been said, has been affecting children. It does impact children under the age of 16.”
Bartolomei added: “I understand parents not wanting their child to have to wear a mask. ... That child is not only a risk to themselves but to others if they do catch the virus."
Rachel Freierman, a parent and educator, said, "I have seen kids wear masks and have seen them be really successful. And I think that you all did a great job last year with this decision in electing to have folks wear masks in the building.
"Across the state, across the country, we saw really low infection rates in schools because folks were wearing masks and the science tells us that they work and they keep folks safe. Kids know how to wear them. My 3-year-old has been in a day care where every day they wear a mask, and she knows how to put it on and off herself.”
However, the school board had more than masks on their minds.
“This is a much more nuanced discussion than simply masking or not masking,” Calderwood said. “We can talk about vaccination rates. We can talk about distancing, sanitation procedures, we can talk about quarantine procedures and cases — there's a lot to discuss.”
Kelemen, who also chairs the SAU 9 Board and sits on the re-entry committee, agreed.
“It is not just an issue of masks or no masks,” she said. “It's an issue of what procedures are going to be in place."
Kelemen wants to wait for the re-entry committee’s recommendation. “I'm not saying that we should have masks or not have masks because I'm still doing the research on that personally,” she said.
“But I do feel that we need to gather as much information as possible. It's not just in the school, it's the transportation. We have been told straight out that as of today, students have to have the masks on our buses. What are we going to do about band? What are we going to do about gym? What are we going to do once the students cannot go outside as much?”
“I think it’s a lot different than last year,” Grant said. “Look around, no one in here is wearing a mask. If people want to wear masks to come back to school, that’s their God-given right. I think we need to vote right now for local board control."
“You have to understand, if we vote on this today, all we're taking care of is the first day of school,” replied Kelemen. “There are no procedure in place. If there's an outbreak, what happens? I think we’re getting ahead of ourselves.”
Clark said: “I totally agree with Scott that I would like to have an answer today one way or another, but I don't feel we have enough information."
The board talked about meeting at Kennett High following the SAU 9 Re-Entry Committee’s recommendation at 8 p.m. on Aug. 12 but ultimately elected to meet at 5 p.m. on Aug. 13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.