BERLIN — A special ceremony Monday morning marked the redesigned Veterans Memorial Park in Berlin recognizing local efforts to bring all the city’s war memorials together in one place.
Veterans groups braved less than ideal weather conditions over the weekend to pay tribute to their fallen comrades in Memorial Day observances at cemeteries and memorials throughout the Androscoggin Valley.
Over the past four months, monuments for the various wars have been consolidated on the Veterans Memorial Park on Glen Avenue in downtown Berlin. Berlin Mayor Paul Grenier spoke to mark the unveiling of a new sign designating the park. The sign was donated by Korean War veteran Maurice Mailhot, who oversaw the park realignment for the VFW Post 2520.
The motive for the project stemmed from conflicts that arose late summer 2020 over political rallies held near the monuments and children climbing on them during the rallies.
Local veterans groups said the park around the monuments is considered hallowed ground and should not be used for political party rallies, protests or advertising. But others noted it is public property and has been used for political rallies and events in the past.
To resolve the dispute, veterans working with the city agreed.
to relocate all the monuments to the lower end of the park, leaving the upper half, near the gazebo, available for public events including protests and rallies. There was also a desire to move as many of the city’s war memorials as possible to the park.
The VFW established a committee to oversee the realignment of the monuments. Mailhot was selected as chair and Peter McGillen was the only other member. The committee decided to move the city’s Civil War monument from its location next to the gazebo and place it behind the new sign to keep the monuments in chronological order. The World War II memorial was moved 14 feet to make room for the Spanish American War monument, which was moved from its location near Community Field to Veterans Park.
The project was a labor of love for Mailhot. A 90-year old Army veteran, Mailhot served four years in Korea and said he was in every major battle of the war. He survived with two Purple Hearts and a Korean ribbon with four Bronze Stars. It has been a lot of work for Mailhot but for him the reward is knowing that his fellow veterans are not forgotten.
“When I’m gone there will be something here to show we cared about our veterans,” he said.
