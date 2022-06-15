CONWAY — The town bathroom committee talked Tuesday about asking selectmen to consider hiring a staff person to man the bathrooms at Whitaker Woods.
The committee was formed following the passage of an article at April town meeting to spend $399,000 to build public bathrooms in North Conway.
Appointed by selectmen to the committee were planning board members Mark Hounsell and Eliza Grant, incoming Mt. Washington Chamber of Commerce executive director Michelle Cruz, Economic Council Executive Director Jac Cuddy, businessman Tad Furtado and alternate Ace Tarberry. Town Engineer Paul DegliAngeli, incoming town manager John Eastman and selectmen Mary Carey Seavey and Steve Porter are also on the committee.
Committee members, who seemed uninterested last month in pursuing Whitaker Woods as a restroom site despite the fact it already has a building with bathrooms and ample parking, warmed to the idea after comments from DegliAngeli and Porter.
DegliAngeli noted that in Freeport, Maine, the public bathrooms are roughly as close to L.L. Bean as Schouler Park is to Whitaker Woods. He added that the New England Ski Museum bathrooms are already open to the public to some degree.
“It’s boggling my mind that we are not utilizing them and now we’re going to go spend $400,000 plus,” said DegliAngeli. “The Vulcan side of me can’t get my mind around that.”
He also said there is a Dec. 31 deadline to spend the money, but the town is too busy to build anything now and inflation is making pricing difficult to pin down. He is currently overseeing construction of the MWV Rec Path, Barnes Road Extension for Market Basket and is about to start a rehabilitation project on the North-South Road.
As of now, the Whitaker Woods bathrooms are not open to the public. The building is used for Conservation Commission meetings and is open in the winter when there’s skiing in the woods. The building has water and sewer.
Porter said he wasn’t keen on using Whitaker Woods because he didn’t want to see the building get trashed.
“I see on a daily basis what the vacationers are like up here, and it’s ‘Animal House,’ for lack of a better term,” said Porter. “They have no respect for this village.”
DegliAngeli said the bathrooms at Whitaker Woods are modest but could be expanded if there’s enough demand.
Cuddy was a selectman when Whitaker Woods was built and the purpose was to have a public bathroom there, but the problem was they couldn’t find staff to maintain it.
Eastman said the building could be partitioned so the bathrooms were cordoned off from the meeting room.
It then emerged that the money approved at town meeting was for building bathrooms, not staff existing bathrooms. So other funding would have to be used, such as from the “recreation revolving fund” or the American Rescue Plan Act.
The North Conway Community Center has public bathrooms, but Seavey said when summer camp starts those bathrooms are closed to the general public.
Furtado called for a “census” of existing public and privately owned bathrooms, from Schouler Park to Whitaker Woods. He also suggested that perhaps instead of building “one big Taj Mahal,” the town could arrange for several existing locations to be open to the public.
Eastman said bathrooms at Whitaker Woods would have to be staffed and perhaps the town could recoup its costs by charging users 50 cents.
There was no formal vote, but the general consensus seemed to be the committee will ask selectmen at their June 21 meeting to consider staffing Whitaker Woods in the summer. Other ideas included converting the old movie rental business on Kearsarge Road into bathrooms.
The committee next meets July 5.
