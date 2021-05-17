BARTLETT — A majority of Bartlett residents Thursday night literally stood up against several warrant articles that were supposed to bring increased transparency to town hall by forcing officials to have online-accessible meetings.
Most residents seemed to think the articles would hinder more than help.
Town meeting took place at Josiah Bartlett Elementary School. About 123 people attended. Petitioned articles 14-19 deal with transparency at town meetings. The warrant articles state that they were petitioned by “William Ballou and others.”
The articles asked voters to force selectmen, the zoning board, planning board and conservation commission to hold their meetings on Zoom.
Article 16 asked that video of the meetings be posted to the website. Due to a motion by Scott Grant, these articles were dealt with as a block.
Article 15, which proposed a structure for the selectmen’s agenda, was not included in Grant’s motion.
A voice vote was too close to call for Moderator Norman Head, so he asked people to stand to vote up or down on the articles, which were amended to remove the word Zoom because it’s a brand name and insert the term secure and accessible online platforms.
The articles failed 72-37.
Grant and his wife, Ann Kroger Grant, said they opposed the articles as it made online meetings mandatory, and that could cause problems if town businesses needed to get something done and there was a computer glitch.
“These articles as written are completely illogical for the conduct of business in the town of Bartlett,” said Kroger Grant.
“What they’re doing is telling the townspeople, the boards that work for you, many volunteer and some paid, that they are now handcuffed and if they don’t have Zoom, the meeting isn’t a legal meeting,” she said.
Ballou defended his articles.
“The whole goal here of these articles, is to ensure that everybody here has visibility into what’s going on in town,” said Ballou.
State Rep. Anita Burroughs (D-Bartlett) said Zoom is reliable and she uses it often at the Legislature.
Resident Brian Otis said platforms like Zoom are accessible and all one needs to participate is a cellphone. He said businesses are using Zoom-like platforms for their board meetings. He felt it would help residents participate in town affairs.
“Most town governments’ arms are wide open and embrace people that want to actually contribute,” said Otis.
Julia King, zoning board member, said she’d prefer to have Valley Vision and the newspaper cover the meetings. King called Otis’ remarks “classist.” “All I’m asking is that you (petitioners) go down to your art board and you think it through and make it accessible, as accessible as possible for everybody, not just the techno geeks,” said King.
Selectman Vicki Garland said she’s all for transparency but objected to having her image being put on the internet as she is trying to maintain a small digital footprint.
“I think that to require people against their will, in particular women to have their image out there is offensive,” said Garland.
Garland said the select board “guarantees” that residents will continue to have online access to their meetings. The selectmen have been meeting by Zoom during the pandemic. Garland sits out of frame.
Garland’s remarks earned applause.
Article 15 proposed a format for selectmen’s agendas to include items such as approval of minutes, updates on issues, new business, public comments and adjournment.
Selectmen’s chairman Gene Chandler said the meetings are efficient but informal. He said he is “very proud” to say that anyone can walk into a selectmen’s meeting and ask to be heard, and he or she will be recognized to speak.
King added, “I don’t think (town boards) need to be told, like children, what to do.”
Article 15 failed by a voice vote.
By secret ballot, residents voted 113-11 to purchase a $700,000 fire truck, of which $385,000 is to come from a grant and the rest to be financed with bonds or notes.
Everything else on the warrant passed. Voters added $11,000 to the operating budget of about $2.5 million. They added $50,000 to the road budget, bringing it to $475,000 and added $1,400 to the fire equipment budget, bringing it to $30,400.
