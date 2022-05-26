BARTLETT — At its first meeting, the Bartlett School Board’s SAU exploratory committee seemed to come to the realization that it could cost more to leave SAU 9 than to stay put.
The seven-member committee, which met May 17 for more than two hours, agreed to meet again May 31 and to visit two communities that did what Bartlett is contemplating: they left larger SAUs to create their own.
The Bartlett committee — Superintendent Kevin Richard, Bartlett School Board’s Scott Grant and Emily Calderwood, JBES Principal Joe Yahna and social studies teacher Joe Mountford, and residents Robert Chase, Steve Hemple and Kelly Tonkery — decided that Calderwood and Hemple, through Richard, would talk to superintendents in Cornish (SAU 100) and Rollingsford (SAU 104) either in person or via Zoom.
The committee is scheduled to meet next Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. in the community room at JBES.
Grant said by having their own school administrative unit, “we can focus on education of our students — 300 or under students — that’s K through 12, (plus) there’s probably going to be some pretty large financial savings.”
At the May 17 meeting, Chase said towns forming their own SAU “happens on a fairly regular basis.”
Calderwood did some research and said she was intrigued to find “that the economically disadvantaged students perform better in multi-district SAUs.”
Chase wondered about the current SAU staffing. “Do they come here and are providing services or just for (grant writing)?” he asked.
“We do it on a daily basis,” Richard said. “We support (the school) financially, we support through grants, we support through professional development, we support through training. We support through administrative services. I mean it’s endless.”
“But we give you the money to do the job,” Grant responded.
“Absolutely,” said Richard. “And that’s what you buy, right? You buy services. Can you buy those services independently of SAU 9? Absolutely. I don’t think that’s the question. The question is ... are you getting a good deal for what you are paying?”
Richard touted the benefits of staying in SAU 9. “There was an opportunity to go after the (federal state planning and research) SPR grant last year ...You folks got $100,000 to do the technology work that was done (over the Christmas break). Now, part of that was you didn’t have to go out and contract independently to some outside provider. So you’re probably paying 50 cents on the dollar,” he said.
Richard said Bartlett would be looking at additional contracted services if it went with just a superintendent and finance director. “You can pay for a contracted service to do payroll because it’s not going to be done here,” he said. “The work that’s being done by the SAU payroll office will have to be picked up.”
“Your finance person really is going to be taking that $8 million budget that you do have. And they’re going to be writing their manifests and getting it to you folks. They aren’t going to be doing the other pieces. I don’t think you have any idea how much time it takes to do just simple payroll,” Richard added.
Chase said there’s a perception that Bartlett is second to Conway when it comes to SAU services because Conway is a bigger district.
“Do we get 20 percent of the SAU’s attention, do we get 10 percent of the attention or do we get 5 percent?” he asked. “I think that’s where you do have some of the tension — do we get enough of that staff time to address the needs of our kids or our staff?”
“COVID, maybe that’s part of it,” Richard replied. “But there’s been vitriol, attacks in different pieces and accusations that have come forward in the past eight months that did not exist for at least the last 15 years.”
“I’d like to get a little bit more on the thought that Bartlett doesn’t get enough attention,” Calderwood said. She turned to Yahna and asked if he felt that was the case.
“That is not the case,” Yahna said. “When I work with the SAU and when teachers do, it’s not like Kevin or anyone at SAU 9 is saying, ‘Well, you’ve used up our time,’ it’s collaborative.
“We work as an admin team, we’re all moving largely in the same direction. The same challenges that I face in this building are similar to what is being faced by principals in other buildings, and the staff in other buildings,” Yahna said.
He added: “Certain days, Kevin gives me a lot more time than any other principal in the SAU, because I happen to need it most. And then other days, I don’t need to talk to Kevin, and we may not talk. ... From my perspective, I have not had any trouble reaching the people I need to.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.