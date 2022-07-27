BARTLETT — The Bartlett School Board believes it is making headway on the goals members set last summer and will keep them in place for the 2022-23 school. The goals the board reviewed at its July 12 meeting are:
• Increase achievement to realize the full potential of each and every student using the model of continuous improvement and supporting SAU 9 goals.
• Provide exemplary opportunities and resources for all Bartlett students.
• Continue to demonstrate accountability to the community.
“We spent a ton of time over the last two years to develop this,” said board member Scott Grant. “Now what we’re doing is just refining this. It’s all about quantifying what we want and what we do.”
“There’s still a lot more to be done, so (the goals) will not be changing,” added Nancy Kelemen, board chair.
Josiah Bartlett Elementary School Principal Joe Yahna created a matrix for each of the goals listing the “objectives, strategies, indicators and status” under each.
For this first goal, an objective was to “align instruction, assessment and environment with state standards, district competencies, the JBES mission statement and the SAU Portrait of a Learner.”
The strategies are: Provide ongoing professional development aligned to SAU 9 and school goals for increasing the use of performance assessment and increasing cognitive rigor in instruction. Engage staff in determining the types of professional development support that will be most beneficial in helping them continue to grow professionally in areas aligned to school goals. Reflect on the progress towards goals on a semi-annual basis (December/June).
Grant asked how you measure cognitive rigor.
“We’re looking at the student’s achievement data, which the whole SAU has been working pretty hard on getting,” said fellow board member Emily Calderwood.
“It’s also classroom observation, it’s Joe observing the instructional strategies that are being used and the types of thinking and learning activities that are going on and keeping track of them,” said Assistant Superintendent Kadie Wilson. “Are they doing lots of recall facts or are the students actually engaging in authentic problem solving and really using the content as a vehicle to get at something much deeper?”
“Is rigorous teaching to the lowest common denominator or is rigorous teaching every student in the SAU,” Grant said.
The indicators are: Examples of aligned professional development. Feedback from educators on impact of professional development. Minutes/notes from reflection on progress towards school goals.
Under status: created a math lab with a math coach; introduced a new math curriculum; improved the literacy and phonics, added Fundations training (allow K-3 teachers to present a carefully structured reading and spelling curriculum using multi-sensory techniques); attended co-teaching conferences; and Continuous Professional Improvement/Social and Emotional Learning training.
“Throughout this whole process, I would just like to make it as short and sweet and measurable as possible,” Grant said. “
“We have three major goals, which we discuss over and over and over again and are clean and crisp, and that’s fine,“ he added.
Grant wondered if a fifth category needed to be added to the matrix to follow up on the status items to “measure the effectiveness.”
“Maybe an evidence of progress column,” said Superintendent Kevin Richard. “The SAU Report Card that each school is doing should have a number of those factors that should be taken a look along with the number of students who hit the growth targets. Just like Joe said, what is the overall median increase of the cohort from one year to another?”
For the third goal, the objectives are to develop a fiscally responsible school district budget; communicate with the Bartlett community about JBES processes and outcomes to strengthen connections between community and school; and improve the Bartlett School District committee process.
The strategies include: plan expenditures to align with identified goals and in response to student needs. Use enrollment projections to anticipate staffing needs (current and future) and identify opportunities to increase efficiency. Share staff and resources with other communities when mutually beneficial. Keep the website updated. Make effective use of school media. Invite community members into the school. Celebrate and honor traditions while continuing to grow and respond to student needs. Engage in a semi-annual review of goals (December/June). Establish annual goals in June. Collaborate with the SAU 9 Board to develop programming, policies and procedures. The indicators are: examples of budgets aligned with goals; passing of the budget; enrollment projections there years out; an example of staff/resources shared across districts when mutually beneficial; partnership with Kennett Middle School for athletics/co-curricular as necessary; updated website and social media platforms; examples of community members sharing with JBES students; examples of traditions continuing to evolve; review and revision of goals as needs; and goals drafted by June.
Under status: staffing reduction — one teacher and one paraprofessional; partnering with Kennet Middle School for sports; created a school Facebook page; and developing a new school website.
“So, on the goals for 2022-23, when I was looking at them, we haven’t completed any to like, move on,” Kelemen said, adding, “I feel that they’re really at the levels where we’re seeing where the status is, but we’re not seeing the evidence of it is just yet.”
The board agreed to revisit the goals in December.
