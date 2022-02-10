BARTLETT — “We’re not quite there yet,” was the message from Superintendent Kevin Richard after the Bartlett School Board voted down a motion by two of its board members to rescind the current mask mandate at Josiah Bartlett Elementary School last week.
Board member Scott Grant believes “it’s time to go mask optional,” and made a motion at the Feb. 1 meeting to implement mask choice, to begin this past Monday. Colleague Andrew Light seconded the motion but the duo were ultimately outvoted 3-2 with Emily Calderwood, Rob Clark and chairman Nancy Kelemen in the majority.
New Jersey, Connecticut and Delaware announced Monday they plan to lift their statewide mask mandates for schools. Oregon followed suit on Tuesday, stating it would end its mandate on March 31, the same day as Delaware. Connecticut plans to lift its mandate on Feb. 28, and New Jersey on March 7.
California announced Monday it will end indoor masking requirements for vaccinated people on Feb. 15, but that doesn't extend to schools.
The moves go against guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention but the CDC has not released a statement about those decisions.
Fatigue and frustration are ramping up now, two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, and the highly contagious Omicron variant appears to be subsiding.
"You cannot sustain a red-alert, all-hands-on-deck, emergency kind of response indefinitely," Dr. Shira Doron, an infectious disease physician and hospital epidemiologist at Tufts Medical Center in Boston, said Wednesday in USA Today. "People just can't be on high alert like that without fatigue, without breaking."
As of Wednesday, according to the SAU 9 COVID Dashboard, there were no active COVID cases at JBES.
Under the first public comment section of the meeting, a few citizens from across the valley urged the board to follow the lead of some school districts and states by lifting mask mandates. Bartlett resident Robert Chase read two opinion pieces from The Washington Post (by Doron on Jan. 25) and The New York Times (by Michelle Goldberg on Jan. 28).
“Masking was intended to be a short-term intervention,” Chase said, reading from the New York Times column, “Elissa Perkins, the director of infectious disease management in the emergency department of the Boston Medical Center, said, ‘If we accept that we don’t want masks to be required in our schools forever, we have to decide when is the right time to remove them. And that’s a conversation that we’re not really having.’”
Chase also cited a letter from Windham Superintendent Kori Alice Becht to the Windham School Board on Jan. 28. “Our goal remains to keep everyone safe but also to begin the transition to a sense of normalcy for our students and staff while ensuring that in-person learning can safely occur without disruption,” Becht wrote.
Windham went remote for the entire 2020-21 school year.
On Feb. 1, the Windham School Board, according to its Facebook page, “voted to rescind the Indoor Mask Matrix and continue with mask-choice for all students and staff effective immediately.”
Following public comments, Grant made his motion.
“I appreciate the comments and I’ve been doing my research on this,” he said. “I think we’re a lot closer to the endemic (cases of the virus are becoming static).”
Grant continued: “So as far as us wearing masks, I think they’re detrimental to our kids. If you are immune-compromised or are afraid or whatever the case may be, please wear a mask and please wear the correct one. Other people should have the option of not wearing a mask if they choose.”
Calderwood said the district voted to follow the SAU 9 Re-Entry Plan at the beginning of the school year and wondered why the board would change direction now.
“Going mask optional goes around the matrix,” she said.
Grant said the data the state is supplying may not show the whole COVID picture.
“I know of at least five people who took home (COVID) tests and tested positive, stayed home and did not report their results to the CDC,” he said. “More than half of the people who are in the hospitals have been vaccinated. I think at this point, if you need to wear a mask to protect yourself, please do so. But I think the detrimental side effects for children are horrible.”
“Do I want to stop wearing a mask, I do,” Clark said, “but the fact I get two or three emails a week (from Kennett High) saying my son has potential exposure, still worries me. How many more of those emails would I get if they weren't wearing masks so they are protecting themselves.”
“You’d get the same amount,” Chase said from the audience. “Masks don’t work.”
“I think the only place where masks are required right now is in the hospital, and that's for good reason,” Grant replied. “And, in SAU 9.”
“I think everyone in this room is tired,” Kelemen said. “I do see that my numbers are going down. However, I also am looking at our administrators, our administrators at the SAU, and our administrators here in Bartlett and the teaching staff, and I understand the frustration for parents but I don't believe tonight that message should be made.”
Kelemen suggested the board revisit this issue in March.
Under his board report, Richard agreed things are heading in the right direction.
“Coming back (after the Christmas recess), on Jan. 11, we had 108 cases in our schools,” he said. “And then the week after that, it was 80 cases in our schools and then 50 cases, and then most recently, 40 cases. That's a great sign. … If you had told me we'd have 650 positive COVID cases in our schools in September, I would have said, you're crazy. If you would have said the markers were 250 per 100,000 and were over 2,500 per 100,000 with a positivity rate of 20 percent, I would have said this is crazy.”
Richard said keeping students in school face-to-face has and is the No. 1 priority, but added, “staffing has been a huge struggle in keeping our schools open. If we lose enough staff members, not because they're really sick, but because they have to isolate. That's another piece that we have to take into consideration.”
He added: “I just don't think the time is right now to be able to (lift the mask mandate). Is it at the forefront of where we are? Absolutely.”
Richard does see better days ahead.
“Do we want to get to that point? Yes, I do think that we're going to do that,” he said. “I think that taking a look every month is something that we will be doing. I just don't think the time is right now. I think you're right, we are getting to the point in this pandemic to switching over to an endemic.”
