Barron appeals murder conviction; argues jurors shouldn’t have heard how victim pleaded for his life

Armando Barron of Jaffrey enters a Cheshire County Superior Court room in Keene for his final pre-trial hearing Friday morning. Barron is accused of murdering Jonathan Amerault of Keene. His trial is set to begin in May. (Hannah Schroeder/ Sentinel Staff)

By DAMIEN FISHER, InDepthNH.org

Armando Barron, the Jaffrey man who murdered Keene’s Jonathan Amerault before forcing his wife to cut off the victim’s head, wants his murder condition overturned, partly because he wanted Amerault’s pleas for his life moments before he was killed kept from the jury.

