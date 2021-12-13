OSSIPEE — A Carroll County Superior Court judge decided last Friday that two brothers charged in an armed robbery that allegedly took place in North Conway in September could be held without bail.
One brother will have his bail hearing continued in about a week as the lengthy hearing wasn’t completed by the close of court Friday.
Conway police have charged brothers Brian Parmenter, 30, and Cody Parmenter, 28, and Cody’s girlfriend, Olivia Pope, 27, in connection with an armed robbery that reportedly took place Sept. 21 outside the Hannaford grocery store in North Conway.
According to sources quoted in a probable cause statement filed by police Sgt. Dominic Torch, the victim was apparently an acquaintance of Pope’s and had been lured to the parking lot under the pretense of a drug deal.
Once there, he said the window of the car he was in was smashed in and he was pistol-whipped.
Cody Parmenter showed stab wounds to police and said he was stabbed when a drug dealer took his money and failed to provide drugs.
The supposed drug dealer said he acted in self-defense by brandishing a knife but never stabbing anyone.
The Parmenter brothers and Pope have all pleaded not guilty to the charges against them.
Brian Parmenter has been held since October. Parmenter and Pope were arrested Dec. 1 on Route 302 near the Maine state line.
Cody and Brian had hearings before Superior Court Judge Amy Ignatius on Friday by video conferencing to ask for bail while their charges are pending.
Cody Parmenter’s hearing began Thursday afternoon but was continued to Friday because it hadn’t concluded by the time the court was to close. Ignatius was sitting in Belknap County.
Cody was represented by John Bresaw. The Carroll County Attorney’s Office was represented by Matthew Conley. Torch was the police witness.
Bresaw, of Friedman & Bresaw, tried to poke holes in the alleged victim’s credibility by highlighting that Torch believed the man to be a low-level drug dealer, and also because the victim denied stabbing Parmenter despite Parmenter having stab wounds on his torso.
After hearing from both sides, Ignatius ordered Cody held without bail.
“I do think, looking at the totality of what has been described here, that there is clear and convincing evidence of an interaction that is violent,” said Ignatius.
“This is not a trial where we are at proof beyond a reasonable doubt as we will be if this case is ultimately put before a jury,” she added.
On Friday, Brian Parmenter’s hearing started as soon as his brother’s hearing ended. Brian was represented by public defender Robin Davis. While Conley was still the prosecutor and Torch still the police, Judge Ignatius appeared from her home office.
Brian Parmenter’s hearing had gone on for about three hours before Ignatius decided the court had run out of time Friday and continued it to this Friday, Dec. 17, at 2 p.m. when Davis intends to call a public defender’s investigator to testify. In the mean time, Brian Parmenter will be held without bail, Ignatius ruled.
The lengthiness of Brian Parmenter’s hearing was due mostly to Davis’ continual questioning.
One thing Davis repeatedly asked Torch was about the possibility that the dealer “set up” Parmenter by taking his money and not providing any drugs.
“That would be Cody’s statement or what I would perceive is his belief,” said Torch, who was pressed further by Davis.
“I’m familiar with robberies occurring on both sides of drug deals. Sometimes the users will rob the dealers and sometimes the dealers will rob the users,” Torch said.
Pope, who was charged with conspiracy to commit armed robbery, had been released on personal recognizance the previous Monday, Dec. 6, as Ignatius decided there was no clear or convincing evidence to show she was dangerous.
Pope is pregnant with Cody Parmenter’s baby.
All three suspects may go before a grand jury for possible indictment at some point.
