FRYEBURG, Maine — The Eastern Slope Aviation Academy, located at the Eastern Slope Airport in Fryeburg, Maine, plans to open membership to the general public on July 1.
“Public membership will help us fulfill our mission to provide an introduction to careers in aviation to people of the Mount Washington Valley and Western Maine,” the academy's board of directors said in a recent release. “Offering membership to the general public is a way of reaching more potential aviation students who might be further along in their career aspirations or those who simply want to take flight.”
The board added: “We have a Cessna 172 that will be available for training, and we’re planning to add additional aircraft to our training fleet as funding is secured. Instruction will be given by one of several CFIs who have expressed interest in teaching our students as we work toward formalizing our staff.
"We also are working with our local FAA Flight Standards Office to be sure of full compliance with applicable regulations.”
The Aviation Academy, which took flight last summer, has so far focused on providing an introduction to aviation to STEM Aviation students at the Mount Washington Valley Career Technical Center at Kennett High School through the use of the academy’s Redbird flight simulator.
A similar introduction will be provided to 14 Fryeburg Academy students during May term, the board announced.
“There is a great deal of local interest in flying and careers in aviation,” said Ed Bergeron of North Conway, president of the academy.
“Every week or so, I get an inquiry from someone who is interested in learning to fly or who started flying years ago and is interested in finishing their license. There also are a few licensed ‘rusty pilots’ who would like to get current and start flying again and we are introducing a program to address that need," he said.
In addition to affordable flight training, Bergeron said the academy has secured through “a generous donation a Grumman aircraft, which will be used by those interested in aviation mechanics and avionics. This plane will be completely rebuilt over a period of two to four years by interested young people under the direction of a licensed aircraft mechanic.”
A fundraising project has begun to finance the rebuild and a GoFundMe page has been established.
Bergeron said the Aviation Academy also plans to provide regular programs for those interested “in careers such as air traffic control, business of aviation, military careers in aviation, drones, ultra-lights and aviation engineering. Programs on aviation weather and mountain flying are also being considered as well as other events like pancake breakfasts and fly-ins, which will be held at the airport.”
The Eastern Slope Aviation Academy is a 501(c)(3) non-profit whose operation depends on volunteers, grants and donations.
To make a donation or learn more, contact Bergeron at ed_bergeron@yahoo.com or (603) 387-5883.
You can follow the Aviation Academy on Instagram, Facebook, and its soon to be completed website at easternslopeaviationacademy.org.
