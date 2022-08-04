Gil MacDonald

Eighty-year-old Melvin Village man Gil MacDonald is in the process of riding 150 miles on his bike this week on Route 25 with the Pan-Mass Challenge. With him are his wife, Linda, and daughter Kim Spinney. (DAYMOND STEER PHOTO)

TAMWORTH — Eighty-year-old cyclist Gil MacDonald is riding 150 miles this week between Tamworth and Ossipee to benefit the Pan-Mass Challenge's fight against cancer. 

The Pan-Mass Challenge is a "bike-a-thon" across Massachusetts and a fundraiser for Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston. The ride takes place this weekend. Routes can be as short as 25 miles or as long as 211.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.