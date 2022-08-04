Eighty-year-old Melvin Village man Gil MacDonald is in the process of riding 150 miles on his bike this week on Route 25 with the Pan-Mass Challenge. With him are his wife, Linda, and daughter Kim Spinney. (DAYMOND STEER PHOTO)
TAMWORTH — Eighty-year-old cyclist Gil MacDonald is riding 150 miles this week between Tamworth and Ossipee to benefit the Pan-Mass Challenge's fight against cancer.
The Pan-Mass Challenge is a "bike-a-thon" across Massachusetts and a fundraiser for Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston. The ride takes place this weekend. Routes can be as short as 25 miles or as long as 211.
The PMC was founded in 1980 by Billy Starr of Wellesley, who is still PMC's executive director and a yearly rider and fundraiser.
Riders may also participate "virtually" and ride anywhere they wish, an option that materialized since COVID.
For MacDonald, who has been doing the challenge for 32 consecutive years, virtual is the best fit for him. Virtual riders may fundraise through pmc.org.
"I'm riding 150 miles this week for the Pan-Mass Challenge, and I'm trying to do 50 miles on Monday, 50 on Wednesday and 50 on Friday, and I'm about halfway there right now," said MacDonald on Wednesday, who said he has raised $132,000 for Pan-Mass over his over three decades riding.
He and wife, Linda, have lived in the Melvin Village section of Tuftonboro since 1998 after moving from Saugus, Mass. MacDonald worked at Sears and Zayre, where he ran the credit card departments.
MacDonald, who has had bouts of skin and thyroid cancer, rides on a Red Trek bike. He said that the PMC draws about 6,000 riders and he doesn't feel safe doing that any more.
The Sun caught up with MacDonald on Route 25 on Wednesday morning just before MacDonald was about to take off. MacDonald was with two women who were holding signs and parked just west of the intersection of Route 113 near the Lakes Region Conservation Trust land's gate.
The women turned out to be his wife and his daughter, Kim Spinney of Newburyport, Mass.
Spinney explained her dad used to do the PMC in Massachusetts and she and other family members would go to lend their support.
"We would be in a giant crowd of people," said Spinney. "My whole family and I would have these giant signs, and that's how he would find us and it always seemed to put a great smile on his face."
So they continue the tradition on Route 25.
MacDonald explained that Route 25 is a good place to ride because it's so wide. "I have plenty of room ... to make my miles and stay safe," he said.
Linda's sign says "Keep inspiring, no time for tiring, 32 years of riding to erase cancer." Spinney's sign says 32 PMC Rides Dedicated Jimmy Fund Supporter, that's my dad."
Asked what time he'd ride today, MacDonald said he's starting between 6 and 7 a.m. and will be riding until about 11. Spinney said she'd welcome other well wishers to join her and Linda in cheering Gil on, so long as they park out of the way.
Typically he rides laps between the conservation area gate and the Yankee Smokehouse in West Ossipee.
Pan-Mass's goal this year to raise $66 million, and as of Wednesday it has raised $38,757,064.
MacDonald say he just wants to help.
"I got treated for cancer a couple of times, and I know a lot of people that have either died from it, or working on getting better from it right now," he said.
MacDonald said he's a lifelong bike rider but became more serious about it after his 40th birthday when he got a bike as a present.
Neither Linda nor Kim cycle, but Kim said sometimes they attend spin class together.
"He's 80 years old and to be able to ride 32 consecutive years in a row is just an incredible commitment and dedication to the cause for sure," said Spinney. "We're so proud of him."
To make a donation to Gil MacDonald's fundraising effort, go to tinyurl.com/2p8hxauw and type GM0001 in the "find a rider" field.
