CONWAY — With voters’ approval in April, Conway will be on its way to convening its first charter commission since 1990, when the number of selectmen were increased from three to five.
If created, the charter commission will look at changing Conway’s SB 2 form of government, which replaced traditional town meetings.
A petitioned warrant article to get the special article on the ballot was verified Tuesday by town checklist supervisor Jean Simon, with officials stopping the signature count at 250 confirmed town voters.
Unlike most citizen-sponsored warrant articles, which require only 25 signatures, this one required 244, which is 20 percent of the number of voters cast in the last municipal election in November.
Town Manager John Eastman relayed that information to selectmen at their meeting Tuesday afternoon, which was the deadline to file the petitioned article.
Conway Daily Sun Publisher Mark Guerringue, who led the petition drive with former selectmen Mark Hounsell and Jac Cuddy, executive director of the Mount Washington Valley Economic Council, spoke during public comments, noting the effort received more than 400 signatures, though some were not registered voters.
The petition read: “Each of the undersigned voters of the town of Conway hereby request the municipal officers to submit to the voters, at the next municipal meeting, the question of establishment of a Charter Commission to draft a revision of the Municipal Charter.”
Guerringue said he went to many locations around town over the past two weeks to obtain signatures, including the transfer station and Leavitt’s Country Bakery. He said it was evident that many people do not understand Conway’s SB 2 form of government.
“I stood (at the transfer station) on Saturday morning, and just said, ‘Hey, this is a way to look at restructuring or improving town government. And I’d say out of the 50 people I talked to, maybe four or five even understood what a deliberative town meeting was,” Guerringue told selectmen.
Unlike traditional Conway town meetings, which in the 1970s and 1980s could span over two or three nights and attracted as many as 700 people, very few people attend the deliberative meetings even though both the school and town ballots can be drastically changed by just a few people.
“One ... danger of these town and school meetings is that 30 or 40 people can really dominate the whole discussion,” he told selectmen.
Guerringue penned a Jan. 10 editorial, “Petition for a better government,” in which he said that the town’s SB 2 style of government, in place since the mid-1990s, has “failed.”
SB 2 created town and school deliberative meetings, which are poorly attended, with the few people who attend them able to make major changes to the ballot that voters consider in April.
Four of Conway’s five selectmen — Steve Porter, John Colbath, Mary Carey Seavey and Carol Thibodeau — signed the petition over the past month. Selectmen’s chair David Weathers said he was not opposed to the idea of a charter commission but just “didn’t see any need of signing the petition.”
On Tuesday, Colbath and Seavey thanked Guerringue and others for leading the effort.
“For the record, I signed it because since I’ve been a selectman, I have consistently said we needed a charter commission, and we needed to review the master plan of the town. ... There’s a lot that has happened since 1990,” Colbath said.
Seavey said: “I would just like to personally thank you guys for doing that and encourage all voters to go out and vote. It’s needed. It’s been a long time since (Conway’s form of government) has been reviewed and it’s needed. So thank you, Mark, for doing that.”
Porter told the Sun after the meeting, “It is time for us to look into it. ... Obviously with the way our deliberative meetings’ attendance has been going the past few decades, SB 2 has not been working the way it was projected to. If we can improve our government and we have individuals to look into bettering the community, then I am all for it.”
Thibodeau told the Sun, “I have no hidden agenda. I just think it’s time to examine our current form of government. I have no preconceived notion about whether we need a town council or some other form of government, but I do think it’s time to look at where we are and what our options are, moving forward.”
Weathers said he is unclear what the process would be should the special article get approved, but he said he looks forward to learning more about the various options.
“The last time they did this was (in the early ‘90s) when they expanded the board of selectmen from three to five, which was fine ... It will be interesting to see what they come up with,” Weathers said.
At the meeting, Guerringue and Colbath discussed whether charter commission members would be appointed or whether a special election would have to be held. Colbath questioned whether funds for a special election had been budgeted for.
Selectmen also discussed whether the vote on creating a charter commission would require two-thirds for passage.
Guerringue thanked selectmen for their time and support for the article.
At the conclusion of the meeting, Eastman and assistant Krista Day were directed to research laws pertaining to a charter commission. Day said they would report their findings to selectmen on Jan 24.
Hounsell did not attend the selectmen’s meeting but commented after said, “I hope that what will come of this will be the end of SB 2. SB 2 is just a big void — it feeds voter apathy and makes it very difficult for the town to have a sense of what people want.”
