TAMWORTH — The police chief says his department appreciates the donation of three care packages that officers could use to comfort autistic children that they encounter.
Tamworth Police Chief Dana Littlefield brought them up at the selectmen's meeting on May 13 and he discussed them by phone with the Sun on Thursday.
The boxes contain various items such as coloring books, small toys, ear muffs and stuffed animals that could help calm children or keep them busy while the police interact with their parents or guardians. He said the items were donated by a woman, who with her husband, is raising an autistic child.
"I thought that was really nice," said Littlefield to selectmen adding his department received a box for each of their three cruisers.
These care packages are generally known as sensory kits.
In a phone interview, Littlefield said autistic children may be stressed by certain noises and so earmuffs will help relieve that issue. The coloring books could help re-direct a child's focus. Littlefield is confident the items in the sensory kits will be "put to good use."
Littlefield said be believes the woman would like to stay anonymous. The donation was made on May 5.
"They (the woman and her husband) understand that there's these needs, and she just wants to help police better understand the needs of children with autism and, give us items that help facilitate that," said Littlefield. "And she also wants to look further down the road to setting up a foundation and being able to offer more training to police departments."
According to the National Autism Association, "Autism is a neuro developmental disorder characterized by: social impairments cognitive impairments, communication difficulties and repetitive behaviors."
The autism spectrum is broad and the condition can be mild or severe, the association said.
Littlefield said police cadets are trained on helping people with autism at the police academy and there are other training opportunities as well.
Tamworth Police are hardly alone in desiring sensory kits.
The online law enforcement training agency Police1 has a number of articles and videos about autism on its website. One article. written by John Harrelson is a 22-year veteran of the Horry County PD dated Sept. 28, 2020, describes the efforts by Horry County SC Police Department to seek the public's help in equipping its cruisers with sensory kits. The Horry County PD had 170 patrol staff and no money to fill the kits so, they created an Amazon wish list and asked the public to donate towards it. The kits contained items like fidget spinners that could help calm children and adults with autism.
"Within a matter of days, the needs of the department were not just satisfied but exceeded through the generosity of the community," wrote Harrelson. "So many kits were received that all of the patrol staff and criminal investigation staff were equipped and all of the County's fire engines and ambulances got kits as well. Also, ample spare components were able to be stored for replacements."
Tamworth Police Department is much smaller than Horry County PD. Tamworth has three full time positions, including the chief, and three part time. Littlefield said he's looking to hire one full time officer and a part time officers.
Littlefield said items like the ones in the sensory kits could also help children who don't have autism. The officers at the department have stuffed animals like Teddy bears for such occurrences. In December, Tamworth Police were among the first responders in the county to receive "Tommy the Moose" dolls from the Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge in Madison.
"It's always comforting for children to get those items," said Littlefield "Depending on how they're raised, sometimes their mindset is negative view towards police. So we always just try to offer positive reinforcement to juveniles."
