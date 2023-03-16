ALBANY — Voters at the annual Albany School Meeting on Tuesday night unanimously approved a non-binding article that allows the school board to notify the Conway School District of its intent to terminate the K-6 tuition agreement and seek a better deal with the town or possibly send the students elsewhere.

Article No. 6 was “to see if the residents of Albany are in favor of directing the Albany School Board to notify Conway to terminate the K-6 tuition agreement that expires in June 2026. This would provide the three-year notice as required in the existing tuition agreement with Conway.”

