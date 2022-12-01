CONWAY — The clock is ticking a little faster for the town of Albany when it comes to school tuition contracts with Conway.
Albany must notify the Conway School Board by next June with its plans for elementary school education, but the deadline is actually even earlier for the Albany School Board, which needs to bring a warrant article to the annual school district meeting in March.
Tim Sorgi, chair of the Albany School Board, has been working with a subcommittee of Albany residents for the past year and a half looking at elementary school options. Serving on the subcommittee are fellow board member Daniel Bianchino along with residents Anne and Chuck Merrow.
“We’re kind of under the gun from a time standpoint,” Sorgi said by phone on Thursday.
The committee had begun negotiating with Conway School Board members Joe Mosca and Joe Lentini last winter, but after Lentini fell short in his re-election bid in April, the towns have not talked about tuition agreements.
“We went through the contract and talked about some things we’d like to see but never got beyond that,” Sorgi said.
Mosca and Randy Davison are Conway’s board members tasked with negotiating with Albany.
Sorgi attended Conway’s board meeting on Monday night, hoping to get the ball rolling again.
“I’m just kind of wondering where Conway is with the contract with Albany for K-6,” he asked the board under public comments.
There was silence, prompting Sorgi to say, “You know how I feel.”
Mosca thought the contract would be discussed on Thursday night when the Joint Maintenance Agreement Tuition Study Committee was scheduled to meet.
“We don’t discuss that there,” Sorgi replied.
“We plan to discuss moving forward with the JMA or tuition contracts on Thursday,” Mosca said.
“OK,” Sorgi responded, adding, “You do understand that our K-6 contract is up. We have to put it in front of our voters this (coming) year, whereas the rest of the schools wait another year. So we'd like something by the end of the year.
According to SAU 9 Superintendent Kevin Richard, the 20-year tuition agreement for the high school is set to expire June 30, 2027, but it may terminate “at the end of such minimum term if either party gives the other, at any time prior to the expiration of the 17th fiscal school year ending June 30 of such minimum term, written notice of such termination.”
Basically, by 2024, towns must decide whether to continue with the tuition agreement, which goes on to a year-to-year basis after 2027.
Albany is a year ahead on the tuition agreement for K-6 education, which means it must decide to continue with the current agreement by June 2023. The town currently tuitions 44 K-6 students at Conway Elementary School.
“Are you requesting to negotiate the contract with Conway on behalf of Albany,” Richard asked.
“Yes,” said Sorgi. “We only have a short amount of time. We started this last year and when Mr. Lentini did not get re-elected, it kind of fell by the wayside. I was told that Mr. Mosca and Mr. Davison were the new (negotiating committee), but we’ve never heard from them.”
The current formula for operating expenses is based 35 percent on equalized property valuation and 65 percent on the number of students (average daily membership). Capital costs are based 100 percent on equalized valuation for the eight-town high school.
Not wanting to hamper negotiations, Sorgi said he couldn’t say how long a contract Albany is looking for or what funding formula the town would like to see.
“Nothing is cast in stone,” he said, adding, “We’ve got all of our options open.”
