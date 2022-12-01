Conway School Board - Albany asks to begin contract negotiations - Tim Sorgi
Buy Now

Tim Sorgi, chair of the Albany School Board, officially asked the Conway School Board to begin formal negotiations on a possible K-6 tuition agreement on Monday night. (LLOYD JONES PHOTO)

CONWAY — The clock is ticking a little faster for the town of Albany when it comes to school tuition contracts with Conway.

Albany must notify the Conway School Board by next June with its plans for elementary school education, but the deadline is actually even earlier for the Albany School Board, which needs to bring a warrant article to the annual school district meeting in March.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.