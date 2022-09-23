agony of defeat

"Agony of Defeat" ski jumper Vinko Bogataj (right, seen with Muhammad Ali in 1981) is expected to tour the Nansen Ski Jumps on Saturday as part of the New England Ski Jumping Nordic Combined annual meeting. ABC's "Wide World of Sports" made him famous. (COURTESY PHOTO)

MILAN — The Friends of the Big Nansen Ski Jump are hosting a tour today to showcase the work done on the big jump as well as the new 39K and 10K jumps.

Among the former jumpers coming is Vinko Bogataj, better known as the “Agony of Defeat” jumper whose tumbling and out-of-control crash for years was part of the opening footage to ABC’s "Wide World of Sports."

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.