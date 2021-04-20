April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month. This is Part Two in a three-part series on the topic.
Where words fail, music begins. So says Natasha Repass, outreach coordinator for The Angel Band Project in Manhattan, a national non-profit providing music therapy to victims of sexual assault. She explains that music helps reprogram the trauma brain and provides an alternative path for telling one’s story when words are too difficult.
Natasha’s world was forever altered the night of Aug. 22, 2008. Walking home from work along Route 16 on Bowling Alley Hill in Conway, she was attacked, dragged into the woods and raped at knifepoint. After two grueling years and two trials, a transient from Florida named Timothy Perri was sentenced to 17-34 years in prison.
In the wake of this nightmare, Natasha made her way to New York to try her hand at theater, and she discovered The Angel Band Project.
Music and music therapy “can help address social, communicative, emotional, physical, cognitive, sensory and spiritual needs,” says the Angel Project’s website. “(They) use the power of music to provide healing, raise awareness and create positive social change for survivors of sexual violence.” A musician herself, music therapy proved an invaluable component in Natasha’s own healing.
When her attacker released her, Natasha recounts running out of the woods and down the hill as fast as she could. A police cruiser happened to drive by and pulled over to see if she was all right. She told the officers she was fine.
Current Conway PD Victim’s advocate Melissa Smith was then with the county prosecutor’s office. “Natasha was a great lesson for law enforcement,” she said. “It’s so important to understand her story if you want to understand how women handle sexual assault. They don’t run screaming out of the woods.” Quite the contrary — women in shock require time and distance to process before sounding any alarms.
Conway Police Chief Chris Mattei concurs that law enforcement’s response to victims has been dramatically altered. In 2010, the New Hampshire Attorney General implemented a statewide initiative focusing on multidisciplinary collaboration in a victim-centered approach. Sexual Assault Resource Teams (SARTs) were established to increase the understanding of victim trauma which led to improved victim interviews, resulting in more effective prosecutions.
Mattei is co-chair of the state SART committee and leads some of the monthly SART trainings for Carroll County.
In 2008, Mattei, a relatively new addition to the force, was the officer on duty when Natasha was brought by a friend to file a report. The case was then handed over to the detectives.
Four weeks later, there was another rape in the same place. The investigation was not handled as it would be now, and police were not trained in trauma as they are today.
Natasha felt so uncomfortable with the line of questioning she completely shut down, and the case went cold until N.H. State Police Sgt. Craig McGinley reopened it almost a year later. He sought her out, telling her he believed her story, and asked if she would pursue prosecution. She contacted him a few days later and told him she wanted to “help put away the guy who did this to her.” McGinley had been accumulating information on Perri all along and had an extensive case file. He made an arrest within days.
Natasha credited McGinley and Smith with getting her through the trial process and praised “brilliant prosecutor” Susan Boone with having the determination to remove a dangerous felon from society.
Compounding Natasha’s anxiety, the first trial ended in a mistrial. Two more charges were added, and the second trial resulted in a conviction on all counts.
Asked if it was worth going to trial, there is no hesitancy. It was.
Testifying against her attacker, Natasha said, proved to her that he no longer had power over her. But even today Natasha lives with the fear that he may be paroled, saying, “I keep googling him to make sure he’s still in jail.”
As it stands now, he has filed a motion for early release. Carroll County has filed an objection.
Aug. 22 comes around every year, and rather than hide under the covers, Natasha said she needed to find a way to take back that day. On the third anniversary of the rape, she went skydiving, joined by her mother. Now she jumps annually as a validation of life and personal victory.
Natasha dedicates all proceeds from her annual fundraiser, Chute to Heal, to the Angel Band Project. Every year she has a group of 12-20 people collecting donations and jumping with her. “I still have up and down days, but you have to find light in the darkness. What was the reason this happened to me? If it’s to help others, that’s my reason.”
Now the mother of a little girl, Natasha struggles with a tendency to be over-protective and finds herself distrusting male teachers and coaches. At the same time, she doesn’t want her daughter to grow up fearful or to be uncomfortable as a girl and woman in the world.
Admittedly, her greatest struggle is in relationships and intimacy. Still, she believes in the healing power of telling one’s story and the importance of speaking out and never feeling shame. Silence, she believes, is what allows the hidden pandemic to flourish.
Natasha is eager to share her story and encourages others to do the same. Telling one’s story is restorative to one’s spirit and inspirational to others, and becomes easier in the telling.
“What you have the power to change is who you are. You have the power to become who you’ve always wanted to be. And more.”
Natasha shows that you can emerge from the nightmare of sexual violence and rechannel the horrific violation and all that was stolen into something positive. Her affirmation is, “I’m not what happened to me. I’m what I’ve chosen to become.”
Starting Point has a 24/7/365 support line for victims of domestic and sexual violence and stalking. and their families. To speak with an advocate, call (800) 336-3795 or chatline on the web at resourceconnect.com/sp/chat. All calls are confidential.
