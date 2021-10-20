CONWAY — The Mount Washington Valley Housing Coalition has been speaking with members of the public and employers around the MWV and one thing they are asked regularly is, “What can our town do about the housing problem?”
The housing coalition's executive director, Harrison Kanzler, said: "Being such a regularly asked question, we decided to put together a webinar on Friday, Oct. 22, for the elected officials of our communities (and the public as well) that would highlight current, new, and potential laws in New Hampshire that our towns can take advantage of to try and work on the housing problem at the municipal level."
The presentation is called "The Role of the Municipality in Housing."
According to the Zoom link, the webinar will look at existing and new statutes as well as future legislation that allow municipalities to take on the housing supply issues they are facing.
Presenters will be Elissa Margolin of Housing Action New Hampshire and Ben Frost of New Hampshire Housing Finance Authority.
The event will be held virtually on Zoom at noon, free of charge.
To register, go to us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_mib6CSH2SpyLGqsALUXG5A.
According to Kanzler, Frost will discuss housing commissions, housing trust funds, housing revolving funds and the recently passed Senate Bill 102, which is an extension of 79-e in State Statutes.
"Margolin of Housing Action New Hampshire will then provide some information on proposed legislation for the upcoming session which can benefit our Towns and elected officials as they work towards helping alleviate the housing crisis facing their communities," said Kanzler.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.