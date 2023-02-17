“It’s like putting together a puzzle but you don’t know what it’s supposed to look like at the end … or if you have all the pieces.” — Griffin Post
INTERVALE — Imagine looking for, and retrieving, a treasure trove of historic camera gear 85 years after it was ditched by two of the world’s most famed climbers on a glacier during an expedition in the Yukon wilderness.
That was the goal of Griffin Post, 39, of Jackson Hole, Wyo., who likes to combine his zest for extreme skiing with raising global consciousness for environmental and historic scientific causes.
As keynote speaker at last Saturday night’s High George Jamboree at Theater in the Wood — as part of the seventh annual Mt. Washington Backcountry Ski Festival presented by The North Face outdoor gear company — Post shared his story about setting out to find the 900-pound cache left behind in the deep snow in 1937 by Dr. Brad Washburn Jr. and Bob Bates when they made the first ascent of one of the tallest peaks in North America, Mount Lucania, Canada’s third highest mountain at 17,192 feet.
Post, star of films produced by Teton Gravity Research, The North Face and Warren Miller Entertainment, gave a fascinating hourlong presentation to a packed house Saturday, getting the audience’s attention right from the top by wowing them with footage of some of his extreme skiing feats from around vthe globe.
He then related how he led three expeditions to Canada’s Yukon Territory in spring and summer 2022 to try to retrieve the pack and cameras of Washburn (1910-2007) and Bates (1911-2007).
In his talk, and in a follow-up interview with the Sun, the Bowdoin College-educated Post told how he first learned of the Bates/Washburn expedition while doing research a few years ago for a ski film.
“It just seemed like a great adventure story to tell,” Post told the Sun. “And I thought it would be valuable to see how much the area had changed in terms of the glacier in the 85 years since they did their expedition.”
He continued: “I read an interview with Brad prior to his trip in which he said that aerial photos would be a valuable tool for future generations to see how the glaciers had changed — he doesn’t say ‘climate change,’ but he is aware even then in 1937 about how glaciers were receding.”
For Post, it was a chance to add to the present-day discussion about global warming.
“Any time you can find a new way to tell the story of climate change with history and adventure to reach a bigger audience is another angle you can take on this — so when I stumbled upon this, it seemed like another direction for this,” said Post, who holds an MBA and has written about his adventures — from Alaska’s Brooks Range to the Chilean Andes — in the pages of Powder, Freeskier and Skiing magazines.
Backcountry Ski Festival co-founder and bestselling author Mark Synnott — himself a fellow North Face-sponsored athlete — has encouraged Post to write a book on the expedition and discovery of the cache, Post said. TGR is planning a film on the expedition to be released this fall on its website, tetongravity.com, and possibly other platforms, he added.
As noted in a writeup on tetongravity.com, Washburn and Bates were part of a four-man expedition that also included Russell Dow and Norman Bright. They chartered a flight with pilot Bob Reeve onto the Walsh Glacier at the foot of Lucania to avoid nearly impossible glacier crossings to get there.
The TGR story said that after flying out three times in May 1937 to stash expedition gear, Reeve flew Washburn and Bates onto the glacier on June 18, only to be trapped on the ice for five days during a heat wave and subsequent rainstorm that nearly destroyed the plane.
After some modifications were made to the aircraft, Reeve was able to make it back off the glacier, but he was forced to abandon the original plan to fly them out.
“Suddenly, Washburn and Bates were stranded on one of the most remote glaciers on the planet,” the TGR write-up says. But the two decided to press ahead with their climb, reaching Lucania’s summit despite the threats of avalanches.
Their descent, and subsequent escape from the mountains, turned into quite a harrowing adventure.
After abandoning their 900-pound cache of gear that contained several of Washburn’s cameras, including a Fairchild F-8 aerial camera, a DeVry “Lunchbox” model and a Bell & Howell Eyemo 71A, the two trekked for nearly 150 miles through springtime melt before being discovered and rescued by members of the indigenous Kluane First Nation tribe.
As Post told Saturday’s audience. he and TGR last year launched a series of expeditions with the help of the Kluane First Nation, Parks Canada, Protect Our Winters, and Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. to try to recover Washburn’s lost cache.
TGR posted the following account by Post, which is used with his permission: “This was my first time involving intentional research in the field. We brought along a glaciologist named Dr. Dora Medrzycka. “Yes,” he told the audience last Saturday, “her name really is Dora — like ‘Dora the Explorer.’”
“Dora could not have been a better fit ... Down the line, she would prove to be an indispensable member of the team who would give us much-needed reality checks on the science.
Post continued: “Based on initial photo research, we had a pretty good idea of where the basecamp was 85 years ago, but the thing about glaciers is that they can move a lot over that time. Our initial question was ‘Where did it end up?’ due to all that movement. We dug into satellite imagery and some other tools to predict that movement, but we really would have no idea how accurate that modeling would be until we went out into the field to try to find the cache.
“The interesting thing about the glaciers in Kluane is that this particular one experienced at least two glacial surging events in the last 85 years. These both lasted between one to two years. A glacier is always moving, pushing ice downhill, but during a surge event, that movement ramps up greatly. Where many glaciers don’t move more than 100 meters in a year, during these surges, this glacier sometimes moved upwards of 15 meters a day. That made the predictions that much harder to make.
“So, using that knowledge and data from satellite imagery, we wanted to find the cache to verify the accuracy of these methods. The data was very scarce since we were fairly confident the North Branch of the Walsh Glacier (where the camp was) had been studied very minimally.
“Dora was truly the science lead. Out there, you’ll come up with lots of crazy ideas on where you think stuff might move — but luckily, she nipped a lot of bad ideas in the bud. You don’t have Google to help answer questions out there, and there were definitely a few rabbit holes I went down with my predictions where she luckily responded with a laugh and ‘No, that’s just not how glaciers work.’”
Asked if he thought they would be successful, Post said: “I was hopeful, but I knew that it was akin to finding the proverbial needle in the haystack. For us, the most likely possibility was that as the cache moved down the glacier, a crevasse would have opened and swallowed it before closing back up, losing it forever. A lot can happen in 85 years on a glacier.
“So, when at the 11th hour, we actually found it, we were undeniably excited. On our last scheduled day out there, Dora was looking at these medial moraines (piles of debris created where two glaciers converge) that Washburn had referenced in his book
so we knew they were likely camped someplace near it. Dora noticed some snowy gaps in the moraine, which she identified as markers of where those two surges had occurred and deduced that one was from the 1960 surge. That meant the cache must have been way further down, so we eagerly moved much further down the glacier than we had originally been looking.
“We ended up finding some wands and random pieces of gear pretty quickly, only to be really disappointed when I picked up a Mountain House food package. I’m no expert, but I’m pretty sure Washburn wasn’t eating those back in the ’30s. However, we realized that stuff was probably from the early ’90s, and based on how far it had likely moved, knew that we had
to look even further down. So, we just kept looking.
“The next day, after half the crew had already flown out, one of our cinematographers Erich Roepke found a pile of skis, ice axes and what looked like a camera. We all hustled over and realized we had done it. In the end, the cache had traveled over twice as far as the original projections had predicted.”
He said the cameras they recovered are in a lab with Parks Canada in Ottawa now and are being painstakingly restored to develop what was on the film that was still loaded in there.
Post said he received a grant from Protect Our Winters last September; Sierra Nevada came on board a couple of months later; and he thanked the staff from Parks Canada, the glaciology department at the University of Ottawa and Teton Gravity Research.
Post didn’t mention it as part of his talk, but the Indiana Jones-like Washburn — a cartographer, aerial photography large-format camera pioneer, and head of the Boston Museum of Science — had lifelong ties to the White Mountains, writing a guidebook to hiking trails on Mount Washington when he was just 16; later in the 1930s flying out of Wylie Apte’s White Mountain Airport, now the site of Settlers Green, for aerial photos of Mount Washington; and doing a map of Mount Washington in the 1980s.
He and wife Barbara (1914-2014) — who on June 6, 1947, became the first woman to scale Denali in Alaska (then known as Mount McKinley) — were frequent visitors to the valley, where they often conversed with friends Rick Wilcox of International Mountain Equipment, leader of the 1991 New England Everest Expedition, and local 2017 Everest summiter/filmmaker Thom Pollard.
The Washburns received numerous awards throughout their careers.
The same is true of Bates, mountaineer, author and teacher, who is best remembered not only for his part in the first ascent of Mount Lucania with Washburn but also the 1938 and 1953 expeditions to K2 in Asia, the second-highest mountain in the world after Everest.
After World War II, Bates taught English at Phillips Exeter Academy and continued mountaineering throughout his life.
Of Washburn, Post said: “Unfortunately, I never got to meet Brad, which is sort of a bummer.”
He added: “It’s funny, spending so much time reading and researching about all this because he kind of became this mythical figure in my mind. And then being here (in the White Mountains) and other places, meeting so many people who knew him. It grounded him to me, because otherwise you start to forget that he was like a real person, right? He was extraordinary. His life was one that was well-lived, no matter how you cut it.”
To view copies of Washburn’s aerial mountain photography of the White Mountains, visit the Thayer Center at the Appalachian Mountain Club’s Highland Center in Crawford Notch.
For more about his photographic images go to the Boston Museum of Science (mos.org). For more on the Mt. Washington Backcountry Ski Festival and/or Granite Backcountry Alliance, go to skimtwashington.com or granitebackcountryalliance.org.
For more about Post, go to griffpost.com or tetongravity.com or follow him on Facebook, where there are some great photos from the expedition.
