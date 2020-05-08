OSSIPEE — Mountainview Community, Carroll County's nursing home, has had no cases of COVID-19, Administrator Howie Chandler announced Thursday.
This is newsworthy, as NHPR has reported that as of Monday, more than 75 percent of reported COVID-19 deaths in New Hampshire — or 66 out of 86 — took place in long-term care facilities like nursing homes.
On Friday, state Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette reported seven new COVID-19 deaths, five of which were in long-term care facilities. The new state total is 121 deaths.
The outbreaks have occurred in institutions well south of Ossipee, including locations in Bedford, Derry, Dover, Franklin, Manchester and Nashua.
Chandler said they have had staff tested and all have come up negative.
"We've had no positives, which is wonderful," said Chandler.
He said there are 70 nursing homes in the state, and about 13-14 of them have had staff and/or residents test positive for the coronavirus. He said while the general population may have peaked in terms of cases, nursing homes, probably have not.
Mountainview Community locked down in mid-March, preventing any unnecessary visitors from coming in.
Chandler said that on "rare occasions" they have contractors in, there is a safety protocol in which the workers are asked if they have been to other facilities or if they have been out of state; their temperature is taken; and they are given protective equipment to wear and are accompanied by a staffer.
Mountainview has 104 beds, and 101 were full as of Thursday afternoon. The nursing home hasn't taken new admissions since the lockdown.
Chandler said family members of dying residents are allowed to visit and are given masks and gowns to wear.
Staff wear masks anytime they are not in an individual office or sitting 6 feet away from someone while eating. Residents wear masks when they are outside their room or have a staff member in their room.
"They are really good sports about it," said Chandler. "It's kind of the new normal. We just all wear masks."
The nursing home has been getting apple supplies of personal protective gear to protect them for one week at a time.
"Over the last two weeks, we've had plane loads of stuff come in, and the state has created a strategic reserve," said Chandler.
Chandler said starting next week, all nursing home residents and staff across the state will start being tested.
The state's plan is to test nursing home staff every seven to 10 days and periodically test a sampling of residents.
The nursing staff will test the residents, and the state will be testing the staff.
What "scares" Chandler is that people from Massachusetts, a state with many more COVID cases, might decide to come to New Hampshire. "When they see us doing well where do they all head?" said Chandler.
Chandler said anyone, including staff, coming to Mountainview after being in Massachusetts would have to self-quarantine for 14 days.
"Our duty first and foremost is to protect the life, health and safety of our residents," said Chandler.
